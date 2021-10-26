Ted's Famous Chicken has a new home

Andy's Chicken & Beer

A new chicken restaurant has moved into the old Ted's Famous Chicken location at 6973 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown.

Owner Danny Thomas has been trying a soft opening the past week for Andy's Chicken & Beer. The official opening day is today.

The restaurant is serving fried chicken, plain or dipped in hot sauce; wings; burgers; and a couple sandwiches, sides and appetizers.

It also is selling such beers as Budweiser, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Yuengling and Corona.