Ted's Famous Chicken has a new home

Ted’s Famous Chicken is back with all the same favorite foods but in a new location.
Ted’s Famous Chicken, owned by Dennis and Barbara Martin, closed in April in Pfafftown after being at 6973 Yadkinville Road for 21 years. In August, Pig N Out Barbecue announced that it was closing at 6489 Shallowford Road in Lewisville, and the Martins decided to move into the space and turn it into a Ted’s.
Ted’s Famous Chicken opened Oct. 14 in Lewisville, and for the first few days was swamped, as longtime fans piled in to get their fix of the spicy fried chicken they had been deprived of for months.
“WE ARE OUT OF WINGS… AND RUNNING LOW ON CHICKEN……Woooooowwww!!! Guys thank you so much….” Ted’s posted on its Facebook page at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 16 – just 45 minutes after opening for the day. Three hours later, the restaurant announced it would have to close for dinner that night.
The rush seemed to have calmed a bit by the next week, but still fans were heading to Lewisville Shopping Center at a steady pace to revisit that chicken they had missed.
Ted’s Famous Chicken – known by regulars as Ted’s Kickin’ Chicken—was started by Ted Briggs Sr. The Martins bought into the brand in 2000 with a franchise agreement. The only other Ted’s still in business is in North Wilkesboro, operating under a different owner.
In the new location in Lewisville, the Martins’ Ted’s is once again churning out its popular fried chicken dipped in hot sauce, as well as wings, chicken sandwiches and more.
As in Pfafftown, the Martins rely on longtime manager Michell Dailey to run the day-to-day operations.
Takeout is popular here, but the friendly staff will wait on you at a table if you’re dining in.
At Ted’s, you can order a half chicken, upper (breast and wing) or lower (leg and thigh). The half is $9.75 by itself, or $13.99 with two sides and a roll. Side choices are baked beans, coleslaw, BBQ slaw or potato salad. You can substitute fries for $1.25 more.
You also can get a plate of chicken livers with sides for $10.99.
Wings (which are unbreaded, unlike the regular fried chicken) are available in orders from 5 to 50 – costing from $6.25 to $57.95. You can get them medium, hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ or “suicide.”
Ted’s also sells hot dogs, burgers, Buffalo tenders, pork tenderloin sandwich, chopped chicken wrap and a chopped chicken sandwich – the latter a customer favorite for good reason. Served with slaw on a bun – and other such toppings as lettuce and tomato on request—the chopped chicken comes with fries for $8.99 and probably is about as close as you’ll get to a barbecue sandwich in a chicken joint. “That’s one of our most popular items,” Dennis Martin said.
The burgers here are made by hand; a quarter-pounder with fries goes for $9.99. You can get a half-pounder for $12.99.
There’s a kid’s menu with corndog, grilled cheese and nuggets. There are a few starters, too, including Buffalo chips ($7.25) and chili cheese fries ($4.75).
Drinks include tea, water and canned soda. Ted’s also has a selection of domestic and imported canned and bottled beer, including Pabst, Budweiser, Yuengling, Corona, Dos Equis and Heinken. There’s even locally made Foothills Hoppyum IPA.
Folks with a sweet tooth are not ignored. A display case near the cash register was filled the other day with pumpkin pie, key lime cheesecake and apple pie coffee cake.
Dennis Martin has said that the bigger location could allow the kitchen to try some new things, but initially Ted’s will keep making the chicken that customers have always loved.
“And now that we’re in the middle of Lewisville,” he said, “It’ll be a lot easier for people to come see us.”
@mhastingswsj