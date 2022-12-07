 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas Pete and Red Clay in holiday gift guide

The NC Chamber has included two Winston-Salem foods in its first-ever holiday gift guide.

Texas Pete hot sauce and Red Clay pimento cheese both made the list for 2022. The guide, which features dozens of products from across the state, also includes Old Nick Williams Distillery Hempahol Vodka Infused with Hemp Seeds from Lewisville.

Other food items include Durham Distillery's Conniption Gin, Mangalitsa Lard, George's BBQ Sauce and Carolina Pickle Company Sweet Thai Pickles. The guide also includes clothing, bath and beauty items, outdoor goods and more.

This year's list includes nominees from this year's NC Chamber 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' competition.  “The items in this guide reflect products that we think we make great stocking stuffers or presents for anyone on your list—even those hard-to-buy-for relatives or friends,” said Gary Salamido, the president and CEO of the NC Chamber. “It is an honor to applaud the accomplishments of this extremely innovative industry.”

For a copy of the online guide, visit ncchamber.com/holiday.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

