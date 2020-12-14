The Beer Growler is closing down in Winston-Salem

The Beer Growler at 3424 Robinhood Road as decided to close for good.

The store was a franchise for a company based in Atlanta. Sheldon Smith and son Daniel Smith opened the Winston-Salem store in 2015, offering a place where customers could choose from 48 taps of craft beer, cider and soda, filling a growler to go or enjoying a glass of beer in the shop.

In September, Daniel Smith announced on Facebook that the store planned to move, but did not name a new location.

On Dec. 14, the owners said in a Facebook post that they had not found a suitable new location, so had decided to close instead.

“We are very sad and quite sorry to inform you that, after much effort to find a new place with the right location & financials, we have decided to permanently close The Beer Growler,” the post said.

The post said that many factors affected the decision including “the uncertainties of COVID.”

The post also said, “We want to express our deep apologies as well as our heartfelt appreciation of your local patronage. We worked hard to make our shop the best beer experience in Winston-Salem and you made it so.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

