A handful of bars and breweries in Winston-Salem will participate in the Big Slurp from noon to 9 p.m. April 2 to raise money for area animal nonprofit organizations.

On that day, $1 of specially selected beverages at participating business will go to support the Humane Solution, Piedmont Animal Welfare (PAW) Alliance and UNchain Winston.

There also will be raffles, giveways, food and more at each location.

Participating businesses will be Juggheads Growlers & Pints, Tucker’s Tap Yard, Southside Beer Garden & Bottle Shop, Lesser Known Beer Co. and Incendiary Brewing Co.

The PAW Alliance works with the Forsyth Correctional Center, a minimum-security men’s prison and the Winston-Salem Dog Training Club in A New Leash on Life, an N.C. state prison dog-training program, and with Family Services Forsyth County in A New Start in Life, offering care for pets in situations involving domestic violence.

The Humane Solution is a low-cost spay-neuter program for low-income pet owners.

Unchain Winston offers free fencing, dog houses and other help to pet owners.