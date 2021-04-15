The Bluffs Restaurant set to reopen May 27 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Bluffs Restaurant on the Blue Ridge Parkway at Laurel Springs will reopen May 27 with a new operator.

The Bluffs' new operator is Heritage Dining and Events, LLC, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone.

The Bluffs, at Milepost 241 on the parkway, briefly reopened last August but closed after just five days of operation, in part because of issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shana Whitehead and Bill Health of Muddy Creek Cafe in Winston-Salem and Sparta had signed on to operate the restaurant the year before and were on board through the renovation spearheaded by the nonprofit Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, based in Winston-Salem.

But Whitehead and Heath later decided not to continue with the restaurant. "Bill and I talked to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation last fall and decided with all the COVID restrictions that it just wasn’t going to be a good fit for us," Whitehead said.

Pinney and Gamradt bring a combined 35 years of food-service experience to the restaurant. “Heritage is honored and excited to be a part of bringing The Bluffs, a cherished iconic restaurant, back to life,” said Pinney, the president of Heritage Dining and Events.