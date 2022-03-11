The City Kitch shared-use kitchen is open in Greensboro

Greensboro has a new resource for food-truck owners, caterers and other small-business owners in the food industry. The City Kitch, a commercial, inspected shared-use kitchen is now open at 601 Milner Drive.
It is the third City Kitch, a concept founded by Carrie Hegnauer and owned by Red Hill Ventures. The first City Kitch opened in Charlotte in 2013. A second Charlotte location opened in 2020.
The Greensboro location held its grand opening March 8. City Kitch offers small food businesses a way to get their businesses up and running without the major expenses involved when a business has its own brick-and-mortar location.
The 12,000-square-foot space is managed by Victor Palacio, a restaurant veteran who most recently was a manager at Scrambled Southern Diner.
The City Kitch rents shared kitchen space for smaller businesses that have less of a need, as well as 15 private prep suites for more established businesses. The latter are spaces exclusive to one business, so, for example, a chef could leave his knives there and store some foods. Private prep suites also can be customized with specific equipment and other items best suited to a particular business. If a particular business needs an overhead hood installed, City Kitch will do that. If someone needs a flattop grill or a deep fryer — or both — City Kitch will provide them. The prep suites range in size from 245 to 525 square feet, Palacio said, and rental prices vary depending on size and equipment.
Business owners have 24/7 access to the private prep suites, which can be rented for six- or 12-month terms.
The City Kitch also offers business consulting and other services. Through the company’s website, members of the public also can request help finding a food truck or personal chef. The website also serves as a group ordering site for takeout, allowing people to place joint orders from multiple clients of City Kitch — what Classic called “a virtual food hall.”
City Kitch already has about a dozen clients in Greensboro, including Empanada Grill, Flossie Anne’s, Chef Soup, Dessert du Jour, Taco Bros and Steven’s Banh Mi.
John Drees, the former owner of the now-closed Southern Lights Bistro, runs his new business, Chef Soup, out of City Kitch, making soups and stews to sell at the Corner Farmers Market. “I like that everything’s included; it’s all one payment,” he said. “This is a chance for me to start something new and not have to be responsible for all of the facilities. They have state-of-the-art equipment in a wonderful facility. I can focus on doing what I really love, which is making great soup.”
