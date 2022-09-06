'The Great British Bake Off' star adds flavorful twists to baked goods

Chetna Makan continues her streak of bringing fresh and exciting flavors to the world of Western baking in her new book “Chetna’s Easy Baking” (Hamlyn, $239.99).

Appropriately subtitled “with a twist of spice,” the book offers a slew of recipes and brings a new perspective to many a familiar or even classic baked good.

Makan is a native of India who has lived in the United Kingdom in 2003 and made a name for herself in Series 5 of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Since then, she has written five cookbooks, including “The Cardamom Trail.”

Her new book focuses on baked goods that generally use simple methods and easy-to-find ingredients.

“Chetna’s Easy Baking” is full of familiar foods — tiramisu, scones, focaccia, chocolate-chip cookies and more — that take an unexpected turn with the addition of an interesting Indian or other global flavor.

Makan wrote in the book’s introduction that “me and complicated bakes just don’t go together.”

Despite some of the challenging tasks assigned on “The Great British Bake Off,” Makan likes to keep it simple.

Simple, though, can still be inspiring, she says. Her food always leans toward the rustic rather than the “pristine, too-pretty-to-eat” variety. But it always is full of flavor, and sometimes surprises.

“Chetna’s Easy Baking” divides its recipes, both sweet and savory, into six chapters.

Something from the Garden features recipes that incorporate fruit, such as raspberry and coconut cheesecake; mango and lime meringue pie; pineapple elderflower cake; and banana traybake with toffee-chocolate sauce.

Something Indulgent includes masala chai tres leches cake; black tahini honey tart; cardamom and walnut sticky toffee pudding; and rose, coffee and chocolate tiramisu.

Among the recipes in the Something Savoury chapter are chili naan pizza, paneer and cheddar scones, coriander, sweet corn and feta loaf; and curried chickpea cauliflower pie with fenugreek pastry.

A chapter on vegan baked goods includes mini saffron cheesecakes (made with cashews, dates and almonds); chocolate, pistachio and cardamom cookies; lentil potato rolls; and peanut masala tear-and-share rolls.

A chapter called Something Small features such finger food as anise doughnuts; jaggery (unrefined cane sugar) coconut baklava; matcha and strawberry sponge fingers; and coconut and lime cookies.

The book ends with a chapter on sauces and condiments. It includes such recipes as lemon and passion-fruit curd, raspberry and cardamom jam, and coriander chutney.

Makan said that “Chetna’s Easy Baking” is a personal book for her.

“The inspiration for every bake in this book comes from my very own kitchen. These are recipes that I have been meaning to share for some time now….”

She hopes they will become personal for her readers, too.

“My hope is that this book is something you will keep for years to come, to inspire your children and — who knows? — perhaps your parents too, to bring sweetness and joy into all your lives.”

336-727-7394