'The Great British Bake Off' star adds flavorful twists to baked goods

Peanut Masala Tear-and-Share Rolls
Makes 6 to 8 servings
For the bread:
14 ounces bread flour
1 teaspoon caster sugar
1¼ teaspoons fine sea salt
¼ ounce fast-action dried yeast
3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for glazing
9 ounces water, or as needed
Neutral-tasting oil, for the pan
For the filling:
3.5 ounces peanuts
2 tablespoons gram (or chickpea) flour
1 green chile, finely chopped
¾ ounce fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
4 tablespoons tomato purée
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
4 tablespoons water
1. Put the flour, sugar and salt in a bowl and mix. Add the yeast and 2 teaspoons of the olive oil and stir it in. Slowly add the measured water, mixing well until you get a soft dough. You might not need all the water, or you may need a bit more. Knead for 8 to 10 minutes, either by hand or in a food mixer fitted with the dough hook.
2. Use the remaining 1 teaspoon of olive oil to coat a large bowl. Place the dough in it, cover and prove for 1 to 2 hours, until doubled in size.
3. To prepare the filling, dry-toast the peanuts in a pan for 2 minutes over a medium heat until golden and properly toasted. Tip them into a mortar and pestle and crush until broken up but not too fine. In the same pan, dry-toast the gram flour over a low heat for
a couple of minutes until a light golden color. Put this in a bowl with the peanuts and the rest of the filling ingredients and mix.
4. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface and knead for a few seconds. Roll it out into a rectangle measuring about 16 x 12 inches. Spread over the peanut masala then roll it up from
a long side as tightly as possible. Cut the roll into 12 equal pieces.
5. Oil a 10-inch round springform cake tin. Place the dough pieces in the tin, cover and prove for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
6. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until golden. Brush the bread with extra-virgin olive oil and leave it in the tin for 10 minutes before removing.
Best served warm or at room temperature on the day it is made.
Note: Caster sugar is simply finely ground granulated sugar (though not as fine as powdered sugar). For many recipes, granulated sugar works just fine as a substitute for caster sugar. You also can make caster sugar by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor for a few seconds.
Recipe from “Chetna’s Easy Baking” (Hamlyn)
Mango and Lime Meringue Pie
Makes 10 to 12 servings
For the pastry:
7 ounces all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
¾ ounces caster sugar
3.5 ounces unsalted butter, chilled and chopped into
small cubes
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon lemon juice
For the mango and lime curd:
5½ ounces mango purée (See Note)
Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes
6¼ ounces caster sugar
1¾ ounces unsalted butter
2 tablespoons cornstarch
4 large eggs, plus 4 large egg yolks
For the meringue:
4 egg whites
7 ounces caster sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1. To make the pastry, mix the flour and sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and coat it with the flour. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until
the mixture looks like crumbs.
2. Mix the egg and lemon juice together and pour in just enough of this liquid to bring the dough together. You might not need it all.
3. Gently knead the dough on a lightly floured surface
for a few seconds, then shape into a ball. Wrap in clingfilm and rest in the refrigerator for 10 15 minutes.
4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. On a floured surface, roll out the pastry to a circle, ¼ inch thick. Line a 9-inch loose-bottomed tart tin with the pastry, leaving the excess hanging over the edge, and prick the base all over with a fork.
5. Scrunch up some nonstick baking paper, then unscrunch it, put it in the tin and fill with baking beans. Blind-bake for 15 minutes, then remove the paper and the beans and bake for a further 20 minutes or until the pastry looks dry and crisp. Use a small sharp knife to trim the excess pastry from the rim.
6. To prepare the mango and lime curd, mix the mango purée, lime zest and juice, sugar, butter and cornstarch in a saucepan and bring it to the boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and egg yolks together, then slowly add this to the pan of mango mixture. 7. Cook over a low heat for 8 to 10 minutes until the mixture thickens, stirring continuously. Sieve it into a clean bowl, then pour it into the pastry case.
8. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites with an electric whisk until they form soft peaks, then slowly add the sugar bit by bit, continuing to whisk. Add the cornstarch and whisk for a couple of minutes until the mix is smooth, shiny and stiff. Spread this over the mango and lime curd and make some swirls in the meringue with the back of a spoon.
9. Bake for 15–20 minutes until the meringue is lightly golden and crisp. Let it cool completely in the tart case. Serve it on the day it was baked.
Note: Caster sugar is simply finely ground granulated sugar (though not as fine as powdered sugar). For many recipes, granulated sugar works just fine as a substitute for caster sugar. You also can make caster sugar by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor for a few seconds. Mango puree is sold frozen in many Asian and U.S. markets; if bought frozen, thaw before using. You can also puree fresh, peeled and pitted mango in a food processor or blender.
Recipe from “Chetna’s Easy Baking” (Hamlyn)
Raspberry and Coconut Cheesecake
Makes 8 to 10 servings
2¾ ounces unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the tin
9 ounces chocolate digestive biscuits (See Note)
1 pound full-fat cream cheese
5 ounces caster sugar (See Note)
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
10½ ounces coconut cream (See Note)
5½ ounces soured cream (or crème fraiche or Greek yogurt)
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
7 ounces raspberries
½ quantity salted caramel sauce (recipe below)
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch springform round cake pan and line the base with nonstick baking paper.
2. Put the biscuits in a Ziplock bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place the crushed biscuits and melted butter in a bowl and mix well. Put in the prepared tin and press down so it’s nicely compressed. Place the tin on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Put the cream cheese and sugar
in a bowl and whisk with an electric whisk until smooth. Now add the salt, coconut cream, soured cream and eggs and whisk it all together. Add half the raspberries and fold them in. Pour
this on to the biscuit base. Bake for about 1 hour until only the center of the cheesecake is wobbly. Turn off the oven but leave the cheesecake inside, door slightly ajar, to continue cooking for another 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin
to cool completely. Chill thoroughly, overnight if possible.
Remove the cheesecake from the tin and place it on a serving
plate. Drizzle the caramel sauce on top, scatter over the remaining raspberries and serve.
Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.
Note: Caster sugar is simply finely ground granulated sugar (though not as fine as powdered sugar). For many recipes, granulated sugar works just fine as a substitute for caster sugar. You also can make caster sugar by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor for a few seconds. Coconut cream is not the same as coconut milk. Look for coconut cream in international aisles of U.S. supermarkets; Thai Kitchen is a popular brand. Such brands of chocolate digestive biscuits as McVitie’s are available at some Publix stores and on Amazon.com. The closest substitute would be chocolate graham crackers.
Recipe from “Chetna’s Easy Baking” (Hamlyn)
Salted Caramel Sauce
7¾ ounces caster sugar
2¾ ounces water
5.5 ounces double cream (or heavy whipping cream)
½ teaspoon sea salt flakes
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1. Put the sugar and water in a saucepan and stir. After this, do not stir or shake pan (until you add cream). Place pan over low heat and let simmer until sugar has caramelized or reached “caramel point” (320 to 350 degrees) on a candy thermometer.
2. Remove pan from heat and slowly add cream, stirring continuously and taking care as it will spit. Remove to heat and simmer over low heat for a minute.
3. Add the salt and butter and let bubble for a few seconds. Remove from heat and let cool before using.
4. Once cooled, stir in a jar or airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Recipe from “Chetna’s Easy Baking” (Hamlyn)
