The Katharine has a new executive chef

Eric Brownlee, who grew up in Pennsylvania and has extensive experience in Charleston, S.C., restaurants, was promoted from sous chef, a post he has held at The Katharine since 2019.

Brownlee, is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University's culinary program. He worked at Daniel Island Country Club and Cork Neighborhood Bistro in Charleston before moving to North Carolina in 2012 to be the executive chef of String & Splinter Club in High Point. He later worked for Blue Plate Restaurant group before joining The Katharine.