The Katherine has a new executive chef

The Katharine Brasserie & Bar in downtown Winston-Salem has a new executive chef.
Eric Brownlee, who grew up in Pennsylvania and has extensive experience in Charleston, S.C., restaurants, was promoted from sous chef, a post he has held at The Katharine since 2019.
Brownlee, is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University's culinary program. He worked at Daniel Island Country Club and Cork Neighborhood Bistro in Charleston before moving to North Carolina in 2012 to be the executive chef of String & Splinter Club in High Point. He later worked for Blue Plate Restaurant group before joining The Katharine.
Dishes on The Katharine's current menu include:
- Escargot with compound butter of Cognac, wine, shallots, garlic and chives
- Steak au poivre with Cognac-flambéed mushroom cream sauce
- Oysters on the half shell: oysters served with rosé champagne mignonette on the side
- French Shrimp Cocktail: poached jumbo shrimp, brandy-spiked crème fraiche cocktail sauce
- Chicken wings deep fried and tossed in Herbs de Provence (from traditional French Provençal cuisine) and served with rouille sauce.
For more information, visit www.katharinebrasserie.com.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ