The Lighthouse, a staple among downtown Winston-Salem restaurants for 66 years, is closing

The Lighthouse, said to be the oldest operating Greek-owned restaurant in Winston-Salem, is closing for good after lunch service Friday.
“It’s just the pandemic. The revenue is not there,” said co-owner Steve Doumas, whose family has owned the business for most of its 66 years.
The Lighthouse, which first opened in 1954, also is considered the second-oldest restaurant downtown, behind Murphy’s Lunch (which opened in 1950 and is temporarily closed).
George Pappas opened the Lighthouse in the West End in 1954 at the intersection of Burke Street and Brookstown Avenue, across the street from its current location at 905 Burke St.
Within a few years, Alex Fragakis took it over. In 1962, he hired a young Nick Doumas, who turned out to be a natural in the kitchen and dining room. Doumas soon became the face and warm personality of the Lighthouse and would remain so for the next 50 years. Nick Doumas’ brother, Louis, joined the restaurant in 1966, and the two Doumas brothers became sole partners in the restaurant when Fragakis retired in the 1970s.
The Lighthouse became one of Winston-Salem’s most popular diners, a place to meet a friend for breakfast anytime or for such staples as spaghetti, fried flounder or pork chops.
In 1982, the Doumas brothers moved across the street to the current location. Nick Doumas died in 2016 at age 78 after an accident with an all-terrain vehicle, but the family continued to operate the restaurant.
The current owners are Louis Doumas and Nick Doumas’ children: Steve Doumas, Joe Doumas, Vera Doumas Tucker and Gena Doumas Cook. Louis Doumas has not been actively involved in the restaurant since the pandemic began, but his son Harold Doumas has continued to manage the restaurant.
“It’s been a tough decision,” said Steve Doumas, who separately owns Camel City BBQ downtown, which remains open.
The Lighthouse closed from mid-March, when the pandemic began, until July 10.
“We never did takeout. For diners, it’s tough now. This is the kind of restaurant where people come to eat in,” Doumas said. Many customers came to the Lighthouse for the people as much as the food. Many of them were older — in the high-risk group for COVID-19 — and much of the menu just didn’t travel well, making it unsuitable for takeout.
The family owns the property at 905 Burke. Doumas said that family members have not decided what to do about it. He left open the possibility that the Lighthouse could return.
“We don’t know what the future holds. As the five owners, we haven’t sat down and decided where we are headed next,” he said. “We might possibly look at reopening and reinventing the Lighthouse in the future.”
336-727-7394