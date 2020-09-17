The Lighthouse, a staple among downtown Winston-Salem restaurants for 66 years, is closing

The Lighthouse, said to be the oldest operating Greek-owned restaurant in Winston-Salem, is closing for good after lunch service Friday.

“It’s just the pandemic. The revenue is not there,” said co-owner Steve Doumas, whose family has owned the business for most of its 66 years.

The Lighthouse, which first opened in 1954, also is considered the second-oldest restaurant downtown, behind Murphy’s Lunch (which opened in 1950 and is temporarily closed).

George Pappas opened the Lighthouse in the West End in 1954 at the intersection of Burke Street and Brookstown Avenue, across the street from its current location at 905 Burke St.

Within a few years, Alex Fragakis took it over. In 1962, he hired a young Nick Doumas, who turned out to be a natural in the kitchen and dining room. Doumas soon became the face and warm personality of the Lighthouse and would remain so for the next 50 years. Nick Doumas’ brother, Louis, joined the restaurant in 1966, and the two Doumas brothers became sole partners in the restaurant when Fragakis retired in the 1970s.

The Lighthouse became one of Winston-Salem’s most popular diners, a place to meet a friend for breakfast anytime or for such staples as spaghetti, fried flounder or pork chops.