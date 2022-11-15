The pie's the thing for veteran chef

A veteran chef has his eye on pies.

John Bouley is the chef/owner of Pieson Pies, whose name is a bit of a joke. It not only can be read as “pies on pies,” but also loosely refers to “paisan” pies, using the Italian term for friend or fellow Italian or Italian-American.

“My wife and I are Italian, so we liked the word ‘paisan,’” Bouley said.

Bouley makes a wide variety of sweet and savory pies and sells them at such places as the Clemmons Farmers Market and outside Dogwood Antiques in Lewisville.

Bouley, 53, grew up in Massachusetts, where his father owned a Howard Johnson’s. “As soon as Johnny could reach the pot sink, Dad was like, ‘Do you want to make some money?’” Bouley said with a laugh. He got his first lessons from his dad, then moved on to various other restaurants, teaching himself new skills each step along the way.

He moved out West for a while, then came to North Carolina in 1995 because his brother was living here.

In the years since, he has worked at his share of hotels, country clubs and restaurants, including Old Town Club, Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy, Diamondback Grille and The Golden Apple.

The idea for Pieson Pies started in 2019 after Bouley was laid off from the Benton Convention Center’s banquet staff. The choice of pies was somewhat arbitrary — he was looking for something he could make and sell.

“I’m pretty well-rounded. I can make almost anything,” Bouley said.

He made pies for a few months, then stopped, looking for a suitable commercial kitchen. This summer, he resurrected the pie business after he found Short Street Gastro Lab, a shared-use commercial kitchen in Kernersville. Now, in addition to Pieson Pies, he also helps out Short Street with its concession stand at Wake Forest games.

Bouley makes several kinds of tomato pies during the summer. He also makes a lot of quiches, including quiche Lorraine, ham and Swiss, and broccoli and cheddar. “I also do a spinach, tomato and goat cheese,” he said. “And I’ve got a new one that has fresh mozz, chopped tomato and fresh basil.”

He uses a pre-made crust, mainly because he’s a one-man operation. “I tried making them for the first 30 days, but I couldn’t keep up,” he said. He does, though, make all of his fillings and toppings himself.

He also does two kinds of chicken pies: Moravian and pot pies. “We call them ‘no-veg’ and ‘veg,’” he said with a laugh, referring to the fact that no self-respecting Moravian puts vegetables in their chicken pie.

Sweet pies include all the usual fruit flavors, such as peach, cherry, blueberry, strawberry and key lime. Bouley also makes crème brulee custard pie, peanut-butter chocolate pie and chocolate chess pie.

He makes all the pies in two sizes: 5-inch and 9½-inch, both deep dish. And he charges the same price for each size in almost all cases: $5 for a small and $15 for a large.

The one major exception is a vegan spinach-tomato pie that goes for $20 in the large size.

This month, he’s making pumpkin, sweet potato, bourbon-pecan and more for Thanksgiving. He is accepting pre-orders for those but also takes some wherever’s he’s hawking pies.

Bouley said he always is trying new recipes and flavors. “I tell my customers, if there are pies you grew up eating, call me up, and I’ll make one for you. I like a challenge. One customer couldn’t eat sugar so I did a monkfruit custard pie.”

Bouley also makes cobblers, including cranberry and cranapple this time of year, and he dabbles in soups. Sold for $5 a pint or $10 a quart, soups include chile, chicken corn chowder and butternut squash bisque — with the lineup changing weekly. “I try to change it up, to make them seasonal,” he said.

The Clemmons Farmers Market has just one date left, Nov. 20, and Bouley will be there. After that, he plans to keep selling at Dogwood. And in January, he plans to start selling pies at Cobblestone Farmers Market. “I’m also trying to find other places,” he said.

Bouley said it turns out that there’s a demand for pies in the area. So far, he’s been selling about a 100 a week. “Up North, they like pies. But here, it’s a major thing. People will choose pie over cake,” he said. “I had a couple call me up who are getting married. They didn’t want cake at the wedding. They wanted pie.”