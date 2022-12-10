The popular coffee chain Bitty and Beau's has opened in Winston-Salem and most of its employees have special needs.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a chain based in Wilmington, opened its 16th store Dec. 9 in downtown Winston-Salem.

The new Bitty and Beau’s, owned by franchisee Kelli Balash, is at 411 W. 4th St.

Amy and Ben Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau’s in Wilmington in 2016 as a way to offer employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Wrights have four children. One, Lillie, 24, has autism and the two youngest, Bitty, 13, and Beau, 18, have Down syndrome. Lillie works in the business, as does their fourth child, Emma Grace, 22.

"We're a chain of coffee shops that is focused on creating meaningful employment for people," Amy Wright said.

“Eighty percent of people with disabilities don’t have jobs - and we’re out to change that. Not just by providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but by showing our guests what’s possible,” she said. “Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has created a path for people with disabilities to become valued, accepted and included in every community - we’ve said it from the start - it’s more than just a cup of coffee.”

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has been featured on TODAY, GMA, FOX NEWS, CNN, Southern Living and People Magazine.

Balash said that the store employs several people who previously worked at Moji Coffee & More, another downtown coffee shop that hires people with disabilities. When Moji opened in 2019, executive director Tim Flavin said that the business was inspired by Bitty & Beau’s.

Balash is a former speech therapist for the local school system making her first foray in the food and beverage business. She said that over the course of her career she has worked with many people with disabilities. “I’ve been following Bitty & Beau’s for years. And during COVID this opportunity just came up,” she said.

The Winston-Salem store employs 22 people with disabilities plus a management team. It offers a full line of hot and cold espresso drinks as well as tea and hot chocolate. The company roasts its own coffee.

The list starts with a 12-ounce regular coffee at $2.75 and tops out at a 24-ounce cold latte or chai latte at $6. Bags of coffee also are for sale to take home.

Then there are frappes, $5.75 for 16 ounces or $6.50 for 24 ounces, and smoothies, $5.90 to $6.75, available in strawberry, mango, wild berry and strawberry banana.

When people order a drink, they are given a playing card. Employees hold up and call out the matching card when the order is ready. “My husband thought of the idea,” Wright said, “just as something that’s easier than trying to write down everybody’s name.”

There are a few baked goods, such as bagels and muffins, though they are not baked in-house.

There’s also a ton of store merch, including mugs, hats and shirts with the store logo or its slogan “radically inclusive.”

The store is decorated in black with inspiring quotes and employee photos decorating the walls. One of the chain’s largest, the Winston store has a conference room that seats eight – free with a reservation. It also has something no other Bitty & Beau’s has – a private sensory room where customers can go to catch their breath and chill. This room was Balash’s idea. It features soothing lighting, bean-bag chairs and tactile objects. “It’s a safe space where you can decompress,” Balash said. “I was just thinking of ways to make this more inclusive.”

The chain now employs more than 400 people with disabilities and it is expanding. Wright said that seven more stores are in various stages of construction in such states as Colorado, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

