A new combination bar and coffee shop had its soft opening Feb. 20 at 492 West End Boulevard, next to Joymongers Beer Hall and across from Hanes Park.

The Remedy is in the 1928 Spanish-style building that originally was home to Summit Street Pharmacy but has been vacant since 2019 when Colony Urban Farm closed.

The building has special significance to owner Burgess Jenkins. “My great-grandfather used to live at the top of the hill,” Jenkins said. “And I grew up hearing all these stories about my great-grandfather, grandfather and father coming down here to the soda fountain.”

Jenkins, 49, is an actor who grew up in Winston-Salem, left for Los Angeles, then moved back when he was ready to start a family. TV viewers may recognize Jenkins from such shows as “One Tree Hill,” “Nashville,” or “The Young and the Restless.” He also has appeared in such films as “Remembering the Titans,” “Noelle” and “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles.”

Jenkins said that his acting career keeps him busy – he’s currently filming a new series called “Blue Ridge” – but that the opportunity to open a café in the old pharmacy was too good to pass up.

“This was way in the back of my mind that one day I’d like to open a café – I wanted to model it on this café I found when I was in Europe,” he said. “I didn’t think it would happen now, but this space came open, and I’ve always just been in love with this building.”

The Remedy is open daily from early morning til evening.

Coffee drinks use coffee from Black & White Coffee Roasters, based in Raleigh. They include espresso, drip coffee and pourovers. There’s also cold-brew and nitro coffee.

The Remedy also sells teas from Steven Smith Teamaker, based in Portland, Ore.

The Remedy currently has 11 beers on tap, including such N.C. beers as Sycamore Jungle Juice from Charlotte, Appalachian Mountain’s Boone Creek Blonde from Boone and Wicked Weed’s Pernicious IPA from Asheville. Other beers on tap include Ballad’s Pilsner and Balladeer IPA, Breckenridge Vanilla Porter and Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale (sour).

There are ciders, selzters and more beers in bottles and cans, including those from Kona Passionfruit Orange Guava hard seltzer, Appalachian Mountain’s Cidery Mystic Dragon cider, Edmund’s Oast Something Cold blonde ale and Rightside Citrus Wheat nonalcoholic beer.

The wine list offers 16 wines, about half of which are available by both the glass and bottle.

The café also offers three “boozy coffees,” including The Remedy, made with espresso and salted caramel Irish cream liqueur.

The café also serves food. It’s making charcuterie board, hot flatbreads and avocado toasts to order. It also sells baked goods from Elderflour Baking Co., including quiche, chess pie, cookies, scones and muffins.

The café has a mix of couches and chairs as well as high-bar chairs along the long quartz bar. There’s also additional seating upstairs in a loft area that Jenkins said can be reserved for meetings or parties.

Jenkins said he plans to have live acoustic music and probably some game nights in the future.

He said he has had a great response in the café’s first week. He said he originally hoped to open last summer but delays with labor and materials kept pushing things back. “But it all worked out providentially, because it gave us more time,” he said.

“You know, those are the original doors,” he said the other day, pointing to the front entrance. “One day, I was in here sanding the doors, and it hit me that four generations of my family had walked through those doors. That was just a wonderful moment for me.”

