The savory side of baking gets its due in book from America'a Test Kitchen

Tourtière

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1½ teaspoons table salt, divided use

¾ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons water

2 pounds ground pork

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 onions, chopped fine

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch ground cloves

3 cups chicken broth

12 ounces russet potatoes, peeled and shredded

1 recipe All-Purpose Double-Crust Savory Pie Dough (recipe below) or store bought pie dough

1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

1. Dissolve 1¼ teaspoons salt and baking soda in water in medium bowl. Add pork and knead with your hands until thoroughly combined. Set aside until needed, at least 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, pepper, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth and potatoes, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring often, until potatoes are tender and rubber spatula leaves trail when dragged across bottom of pot, 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Add pork to pot, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Transfer filling to 13 by 9-inch baking dish and refrigerate, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until completely cool, about 1 hour. (Cooled filling can be covered and refrigerated for up to 24 hours.)

4. Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Let chilled dough sit on counter to soften slightly, about 10 minutes. Roll 1 disk of dough into 12-inch circle on lightly floured counter. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto 9-inch pie plate, letting excess dough hang over edge. Ease dough into plate by gently lifting edge of dough with your hand while pressing into plate bottom with your other hand. Wrap dough-lined pie plate loosely in plastic wrap and refrigerate until dough is firm, about 30 minutes.

5. Pour filling into dough-lined pie plate. Roll other disk of dough into 12-inch circle on lightly floured counter. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto filling. Trim overhang to ½ inch beyond lip of plate. Pinch edges of top and bottom crusts firmly together. Tuck overhang under itself; folded edge should be flush with edge of plate. Crimp dough evenly around edge of plate using your fingers. (If dough gets too soft to work with, refrigerate pie for 10 minutes, then continue.) (Assembled pie can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours before brushing with egg wash and baking.)

6 Cut four 1-inch slits in top of dough. Brush surface with egg wash. Bake until edges are light brown, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees and continue to bake until crust is deep golden brown and liquid bubbles up through vents, 15 to 20 minutes. Let pie cool on wire rack for 2 hours before serving.

Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)

All-Purpose Double-Crust Savory Pie Dough

Makes enough for 1 9-inch pie

½ cup sour cream, chilled

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2½ cups (12.5 ounces) all- purpose flour

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces and chilled

1. In bowl, combine sour cream and egg. In a food processor, process flour and salt until combined, about 3 seconds. Add butter and pulse until only pea sizes remain, about 10 pulses. Add half of sour-cream mixture and pulse until combined, about 5 pulses. Add remaining sour-cream mixture and pulse until dough begins to form, about 10 pulses.

2. Transfer dough to lightly floured count and knead briefly until dough comes together. Divide dough in half and form each half into a 4-inch disk. Wrap each tightly in plastic and refrigerate 1 hour. (Wrapped dough can be refrigerated for 2 days or frozen for up to 2 months. Let frozen dough thaw completely on the counter before rolling.)

Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)