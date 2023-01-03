The savory side of baking gets its due in book from America'a Test Kitchen

Tourtière
Makes 6 to 8 servings
1½ teaspoons table salt, divided use
¾ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons water
2 pounds ground pork
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 onions, chopped fine
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
1 teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Pinch ground cloves
3 cups chicken broth
12 ounces russet potatoes, peeled and shredded
1 recipe All-Purpose Double-Crust Savory Pie Dough (recipe below) or store bought pie dough
1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water
1. Dissolve 1¼ teaspoons salt and baking soda in water in medium bowl. Add pork and knead with your hands until thoroughly combined. Set aside until needed, at least 20 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, melt butter in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onions and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, pepper, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth and potatoes, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring often, until potatoes are tender and rubber spatula leaves trail when dragged across bottom of pot, 15 to 20 minutes.
3. Add pork to pot, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Transfer filling to 13 by 9-inch baking dish and refrigerate, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until completely cool, about 1 hour. (Cooled filling can be covered and refrigerated for up to 24 hours.)
4. Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Let chilled dough sit on counter to soften slightly, about 10 minutes. Roll 1 disk of dough into 12-inch circle on lightly floured counter. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto 9-inch pie plate, letting excess dough hang over edge. Ease dough into plate by gently lifting edge of dough with your hand while pressing into plate bottom with your other hand. Wrap dough-lined pie plate loosely in plastic wrap and refrigerate until dough is firm, about 30 minutes.
5. Pour filling into dough-lined pie plate. Roll other disk of dough into 12-inch circle on lightly floured counter. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto filling. Trim overhang to ½ inch beyond lip of plate. Pinch edges of top and bottom crusts firmly together. Tuck overhang under itself; folded edge should be flush with edge of plate. Crimp dough evenly around edge of plate using your fingers. (If dough gets too soft to work with, refrigerate pie for 10 minutes, then continue.) (Assembled pie can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours before brushing with egg wash and baking.)
6 Cut four 1-inch slits in top of dough. Brush surface with egg wash. Bake until edges are light brown, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees and continue to bake until crust is deep golden brown and liquid bubbles up through vents, 15 to 20 minutes. Let pie cool on wire rack for 2 hours before serving.
Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)
All-Purpose Double-Crust Savory Pie Dough
Makes enough for 1 9-inch pie
½ cup sour cream, chilled
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2½ cups (12.5 ounces) all- purpose flour
12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces and chilled
1. In bowl, combine sour cream and egg. In a food processor, process flour and salt until combined, about 3 seconds. Add butter and pulse until only pea sizes remain, about 10 pulses. Add half of sour-cream mixture and pulse until combined, about 5 pulses. Add remaining sour-cream mixture and pulse until dough begins to form, about 10 pulses.
2. Transfer dough to lightly floured count and knead briefly until dough comes together. Divide dough in half and form each half into a 4-inch disk. Wrap each tightly in plastic and refrigerate 1 hour. (Wrapped dough can be refrigerated for 2 days or frozen for up to 2 months. Let frozen dough thaw completely on the counter before rolling.)
Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)
Caramelized Onion, Tomato, and Goat Cheese Tart
Makes 4 servings
For the onions:
3 pounds onions, halved and sliced through root end ¼ inch thick
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon water, divided
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
¾ teaspoon table salt
⅛ teaspoon baking soda
For the tart:
1 (9½ by 9-inch) sheet puff pastry, thawed
¼ teaspoon minced fresh thyme
6 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (½ cup)
1. For the caramelized onions: Bring onions, ¾ cup water, oil, and salt to boil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. Cover and cook until water has evaporated and onions start to sizzle, about 10 minutes.
2. Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high, and use rubber spatula to gently press onions into sides and bottom of skillet. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir onions, scraping fond from skillet, then gently press onions into sides and bottom of skillet again. Repeat pressing, cooking, and stirring until onions are softened, well browned, and slightly sticky, 15 to 20 minutes.
3. Combine baking soda and remaining 1 tablespoon water in bowl. Stir baking soda solution into onions and cook, stirring constantly, until solution has evaporated, about 1 minute. Transfer onions to bowl. Reserve ½ cup onions for tart, set remaining onions aside for another use. (Onions can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.)
4. For the tart Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Dust counter lightly with flour. Unfold puff pastry and roll into 10-inch square; transfer to prepared sheet. Lightly brush outer ½ inch of pastry square with water to create border, then fold border toward center, pressing gently to seal.
5. Stir together reserved ½ cup onions and thyme. Spread onion mixture in even layer over pastry, avoiding folded border. Arrange tomatoes and goat cheese evenly over onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake until pastry is puffed and golden, 20 to 24 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Transfer tart to wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Slide onto cutting board or serving platter, cut into 4 equal pieces, and serve warm or at room temperature.
Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)
Gruyère, Mustard, and Caraway Cheese Coins
Makes 80 crackers
8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (2 cups)
1½ cups (7½ ounces) all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
½ teaspoon table salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled
¼ cup whole-grain mustard
1. Process Gruyère, flour, cornstarch, caraway seeds, salt, cayenne, and paprika in food processor until combined, about 30 seconds. Scatter butter pieces over top and process until mixture resembles wet sand, about 20 seconds. Add mustard and process until dough forms ball, about 10 seconds. Transfer dough to counter and divide in half. Roll each half into 10-inch log; wrap in plastic wrap; and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. (Dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month; if frozen, thaw completely before continuing with step 2.)
2. Adjust oven racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap logs and slice into ¼-inch-thick coins, giving dough logs quarter turn after each slice to keep logs round. Place coins on prepared sheets, spaced ½ inch apart.
3. Bake until light golden around edges, 22 to 28 minutes, switching and rotating sheets halfway through baking. Let coins cool completely on sheets, about 30 minutes, before serving.
Recipe from “The Savory Baker” (America’s Test Kitchen)
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!