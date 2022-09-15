The state of NC food up for discussion at Bookmarks panel

A panel discussion at Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors this weekend will focus on the state of food in North Carolina.

Marcie Cohen Ferris, the editor of the recent book “Edible North Carolina: A Journey Across a State of Flavor” (UNC Press), will be on the Sept. 24 panel along with the book’s associate editor, K.C. Hysmith, and contributor Sandra Gutierrez. Local cookbook author Belinda Smith-Sullivan will moderate the discussion.

Ferris is a professor emeritus of American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill. She also is the author of “Matzo Ball Gumbo: Culinary Tales of the Jewish South” and “The Edible South: The Power of Food and the Making of an American Region.”

“Edible North Carolina” consists of about 20 essays by N.C. chefs, food writers and others who collectively provide a snapshot of the state of contemporary food in North Carolina.

The book, Ferris said, grew out of American Studies classes she taught, and the contributors she chose reflect the diversity of food now found in the state. “The focus I knew the book needed to take was the contemporary food landscape,” Ferris said in an interview. “I wanted writers who could help us understand why we eat what we eat.”

Ricky Moore, recently named 2022 Best Chef of the Southeast by the James Beard Foundation, talks about how his Durham restaurant, Saltbox Seafood Joint, pays homage to the N.C. tradition of fish camps and how he has become an advocate — or “evangelfish” — for eating N.C. Seafood. Saltbox not only serves a lot of N.C. seafood, but also introduces diners to some lesser-known types, including sheepshead, triggerfish and dogfish.

Gutierrez, born in the United States to Guatemalan parents, is the author of “The New Southern Latino Table” and several other cookbooks. In “Edible North Carolina,” she writes of being part of “the invisible Latino generation who sought professional degrees in America” — noting the subtle racism of people surprised to learn that she is a published author, “Because what Latinx could be that?”

Part of her message is that Latino in North Carolina means much more than Mexican, and she also has written about how many Latinos are creatively combining Southern food and Mexican traditions at the table.

Food writer Andrea Weigl wrote about the rise of pasture-raised pork in a state previously known for its large industrialized pork farms.

Cheetie Kumar, an Indian-born chef in Raleigh, chronicles the emotional and financial turbulence she and so many restaurant owners and employees endured because of the coronavirus pandemic — and how it awoke the political activist in her.

Ferris herself contributes a thorough history of North Carolina "foodways" from pre-Colonial days to the present.

Despite challenges, Ferris is optimistic about the contemporary food landscape. “It’s very vibrant,” she said.

The rise of small-scale farming — witnessed weekly in countless farmers markets across the state — is one factor that has produced a thriving, diverse local food movement.

“The growth of the small-scale farm is really exciting,” she said, “and there is more infrastructure now to support small-scale farmers. In particular, programs at N.C. State and N.C. Central universities provide a lot of help to farmers across the board — from choosing what to grow to how to market a small food business.

The food movement also has benefited from an influx of people of different ethnicities and the foods they bring with them.

“For an outsider coming to Winston-Salem, they may think it’s all Southern cuisine, Old Salem and barbecue, but it’s more complex than that,” Ferris said.

For example, part of Winston-Salem’s story now involves its sizable Hispanic population and the explosion of authentic Mexican restaurants.

Similar things are happening all across the state. Kathy Clune wrote in the book about the influx of Laotian families — and restaurants — in Morganton, Raleigh and other cities.

“It’s a complex story. It’s a layered story. But I think North Carolinians recognize that through their neighbors,” Ferris said.

“The minute you start to look at your plate in North Carolina, you start to see that diversity.”