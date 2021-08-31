The Triad gets its first Culver's, specializing in butterburgers and frozen custard

“The cod is one of our most popular items,” McGill said. “That comes from Wisconsin, where they have a fish fry every Friday.”

Regular sides that come with the dinners and sandwich value baskets include French fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy and steamed broccoli. Premium sides include onion rings, fried cheese curds (another Wisconsin specialty) and pretzel bites.

The restaurant also has several salads.

Many people come to Culver’s for the freshly made custard, which is available in cones, cups, sundaes, shakes, malts and floats. Culver’s also sells “concrete mixers” of ice cream mixed with such extras as M&Ms, strawberries, nuts, cookie dough and hot caramel.

Ice cream is churned daily in small batches every two hours. Culver’s offers only three flavors on any given day: chocolate, vanilla and the flavor of the day. Culver’s makes its flavor of the day on a set schedule, which it publishes online and in stores. Flavors for September include turtle cheesecake, blackberry cobbler, salted double caramel pecan and strawberry chocolate parfait.

Ice cream starts at $2.39 for a single-scoop cone or dish, $3.09 for a sundae or $3.29 for a concrete mixer.