There's a new scooter in town — loaded with burritos

A 34-year-old Winston-Salem entrepreneur is trying his hand at something new: the burrito business.

Adrian Smith has run his own landscaping business and more recently has worked to help others start their own businesses at such places as the Center for Creative Economy, Mixxer Makerspace and Flywheel.

On June 8, he dove into the food business with the launch of El Burrito Bueno, inspired by an old mobile hot-dog scooter that his grandfather operated many years ago.

“My grandpa had a farm in Cherryville, and I used to drive the scooter around when I was a kid,” he said.

His grandfather, Robert Rust, has been gone 20 years now, and the 1946 Cushman Package Kar with a steam table on one end had been sitting in a shed at Smith’s mother’s house.

Smith, who has an MBA with a focus on entrepreneurial finance, had just wrapped up a stint as executive director of the Flywheel Foundation, which promotes entrepreneurship through research, education and other avenues.

He still co-owns Village Fabric Shop in Reynolda Village with his wife and another partner, but he was looking for other opportunities.

“In December, I decided I wanted to do something different,” he said. “I said, ‘Well, we have this scooter that’s just sitting here.’ It didn’t run, but I started to tinker with it.”

He eventually learned that this old scooter had a bit of a reputation among vintage scooter buffs. “There’s this cool group of Cushman aficionados across the U.S., and they’re mostly guys in their 60s, 70s and 80s,” Smith said.

Between taking apart the transmission and gears himself and sending the clutch to California and the generator to Ohio to be rebuilt, Smith eventually got the scooter running again.

“As a kid, it seemed really fast, but it probably goes 15 miles an hour,” he said with a laugh.

Still, he has a motorcycle registration for it. He also has a health department permit through the shared-use commercially inspected kitchen at the Enterprise Center to make burritos for sale.

Burritos, he said, seemed more versatile than hot dogs and, besides, he said, he loves Mexican food. “Burritos, they’re kind of like a food platform. You can do a lot with them,” he said.

After researching recipes, Smith came up with three burritos. One consists of grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, queso asadero, cabbage slaw and salsa macha ($7.25). A second is vegetarian with nopales (cactus), bell peppers, brown rice, black beans, corn, carrots, tomatoes, queso asadero, cabbage slaw and salsa macha ($7). A third is simply refried beans and queso and Oaxaca ($3.45). Smith said the chicken and nopales burritos are larger, 8 to 9 ounces. The bean burrito is a bit smaller, at about 6 ounces.

Once he makes the burritos at the Enterprise Center, he fills the scooter’s steam table with boiling water and adds the already hot burritos to the top pan. After he transports the scooter to its destination, he can use a propane tank to keep the steam table and burritos hot.

Though he can drive the scooter, he’s loading it on a trailer to take it to gigs, simply for practical reasons. He launched El Burrito Bueno at Fair Witness on June 8, and he sold out of more than 100 burritos in about two hours.

Smith said he’s currently looking at other pop-up venues. At this point, he’s not sure whether this might turn into a full-time gig. He’s just testing the waters. “I think there are a lot of places downtown where this would work. My main thing right now is I want to build something cool,” he said.

“I think if you teach entrepreneurship, you have to do it. But also, as someone living in Winston-Salem, I want to have cool things here. We have some cool restaurants and food businesses in Winston-Salem, but I’d just like more of them.”

