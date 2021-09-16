 Skip to main content
Tickets on sale for Farm to Fourth drive-thru fundraiser
Farm to Fourth

Farm to Fourth was held outdoors on Fourth Street downtown on Aug. 18, 2019.

 Michael Hastings

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Providence Culinary Training will again present Farm to Fourth as a drive-thru event. This year's Farm to Fourth will be Oct. 17.

The event, designed as a way to showcase local chefs and local foods, was originally organized by the Winston-Salem Journal in 2016.

Second Harvest later took over organization of the event as a fundraiser for its programs. Though designed as a sit-down dinner outdoors on Fourth Street downtown, last year's event consisted of drive-thru takeout meals because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year will again follow the same pattern. 

Hours will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Pickup will be in front of Canteen at the corner of Fourth and Spruce streets downtown. 

Tickets are $150 for a dinner for two, but there also are options for $250 and $500 packages that include wine and  raffle tickets for a chance for a two-night stay at the Manor House in Tanglewood Park in Clemmons. 

Local restaurants participating this year include Providence, Spring House, Bobby Boy Bakeshop, Forsyth Country Club, Sweet Potatoes, The Katharine, Willow's Bistro, Rooster's and Young Cardinal Cafe.

For tickets or more information, including a complete menu, visit www.farm2fourth.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

