SECU Family House will hold its Men Who Cook Fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19.

This will be the seventh Men Who Cook fundraiser and the fifth in-person event. The 2020 fundraiser was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2021 fundraiser was an online event.

Men Who Cook will again be held at Legacy Stables and Events in the Forsyth Barn, 4151 Thomasville Road.

Men Who Cook is essentially a giant buffet consisting of signature dishes prepared by multiple teams of male amateur chefs — including local businessmen and others.

Men Who Cook supports the SECU Family House, which offers accommodations for out-of-town adult medical patients and caregivers. Previous events have raised more than $100,000.

Tickets are $100 a person, $500 for a Wooden Spoon Sponsorship (that includes two tickets) or $1,250 for a Reserved Table for 10.

For tickets or more information, call 336-793-2822 or visit www.familyhousews.org. The website also gives people the option of making a direct donation.