Timmy's Hot Chicken coming soon to Fifth Street

The former ramen restaurant at 237 West Fifth St. will become Timmy’s Hot Chicken this month, said owner Tim Walker.

This will be the third restaurant in that space for Walker, a partner in Small Batch Beer Co. next door.

237 West Fifth, as the ramen restaurant was called, opened in the fall of 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic. It closed for a while, then reopened, but had been closed about the last four months.

“For the ramen restaurant, it was all about the whole experience, of being there, having drinks, the social experience,” Walker said.

Because of the pandemic, Walker said, it was hard to offer the kind of ramen experience he envisioned.

Timmy’s Hot Chicken will specialize in Nashville hot chicken: hand-breaded fried chicken that is dipped in spicy oil after frying, then dusted with spices.

“We will have three or four heat levels but it all will be spicy,” Walker said. “We won’t do whole or half chickens, but we will have wings, tenders, bone-in thighs and two or three chicken sandwiches.”

Sides will include mac ’n’ cheese, collards greens and coleslaw.