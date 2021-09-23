Timmy's Hot Chicken — with medium hot, very hot and hellfire options — brings the heat to Fifth Street

Tim Walker is spicing things up with his latest restaurant concept. Timmy’s Hot Chicken opened Sept. 15 at 237 West Fifth St., in the space of his former ramen restaurant, and, before that, Burger Batch.
Walker, a co-owner of Small Batch Beer Co. next door, said that the ramen restaurant — emphasizing an intimate, leisurely dining-in experience — wasn’t working well during the pandemic and it was time for a change.
“I realize I wanted to do something that was just fun,” Walker said. “There aren’t a lot of chicken places like this around, and it was something I could easily transition to — we already had a good recipe for chicken tenders.”
Timmy’s Hot Chicken features the Nashville style of hot chicken: spicy breaded fried chicken that, once cooked, is dipped in a hot, spicy oil.
Though the menu is small and all the main dishes feature chicken, there is a lot more than chicken tenders to enjoy here.
Timmy’s offers whole wings ($9), tenders ($9) and bone-in and skin-on thighs ($7). It also has three sandwiches, all served on buttered Hawaiian buns. The Tim ($8) has fried chicken, pickle and house-made comeback sauce. The Timmy ($9) builds on the Tim by adding American cheese, and the Timothy ($10) builds on that by adding slaw and bacon.
For the sandwiches, customers can choose tenders, boneless thighs or beyond meat.
The chicken is first dredged in seasoned flour and dusted in Timmy’s signature spice. “We let it sit and get a little sticky. That helps make the chicken nice and crispy,” Walker said.
Then, after the chicken is fried, it is dipped in hot, spicy oil.
“We’re using big wings, and the whole wings with the tip,” Walker said, adding that one order consists of three wings.
There is no mild chicken here. Customers’ choices are medium hot, very hot and hellfire.”
“Even the medium is pretty spicy — but it’s usually fine for people who like hot chicken,” Walker said.
Walker came up with the hellfire challenge for fans of extra-spicy wings. Dine-in customers who can eat a whole order of hellfire wings in 10 minutes or less can sign their name on one of the many plates that line one wall of the restaurant. “I think people are pretty crazy to do to it. But three people have done it so far,” Walker said. “Most people don’t realize just how hot it is.”
Walker said that the spice dust starts with a cayenne base. Then the increasing heat levels add more and different ground chiles to that base, including habanero and Carolina reaper — so that the hellfire spice has a cumulative effect of a variety of peppers. The spice starts burning your lips the second it touches them and keeps on going.
“I thought about charging $15 for a glass of milk,” Walker said with a laugh, referring to the ability of milk’s lactose to cool chile heat.
But Walker said that pineapple juice actually seems to do a better job of cooling off the mouth.
He knows that because one of the featured drinks at Timmy’s is a gallon-size Red Bull punch bowl made with white rum, pineapple, tropical juices and Tropical Red Bull. This is a big drink meant to serve a group, and it sells for $25.
“I should be charging a lot more for this,” Walker said, adding that there are 12 ounces of liquor in the gallon. He added that he probably will have to raise the price at some point. So if rum punch is your thing, you should take advantage of the deal while it lasts.
Timmy’s also has three of “Tim’s Boozy Bevs” for $10 each. “These are all refreshing drinks, to go with the chicken,” Walker said. In fact, they all use iced tea or lemonade as a base. The first is the Mr. Topperson with freshly brewed sweet tea, and Bird Dog peach whiskey. The second is The John Daly – like an Arnold Palmer with iced tea, lemonade and Tito’s vodka. The third is Lady Lulu’s Sparkling Lemonade, with freshly squeezed lemonade, Tito’s vodka and sparkling water.
Timmy’s customers also can order Small Batch beers from next door.
Available sides include crinkle-cut fries, hot-pepper vinegar collards, creamy slaw and mac ’n’ cheese.
Walker said that everything is made from scratch in-house except the fries. “The crinkle cut fries just seem to work well. They stay good and crispy for a while.”
Also homemade is Timmy’s sole dessert: banana pudding ($5).
Walker said that online ordering for pickup will soon be available on the restaurant's website.
He acknowledges that he tends to change restaurant concepts every few years. But he said he is always getting new ideas, and, considering what everyone has gone through in the last 18 months with the pandemic, it seemed like a good time for a change.
“I really was looking for something that will let people have fun. I just want people to have a good time.”
