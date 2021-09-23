Timmy's Hot Chicken — with medium hot, very hot and hellfire options — brings the heat to Fifth Street

Walker said that the spice dust starts with a cayenne base. Then the increasing heat levels add more and different ground chiles to that base, including habanero and Carolina reaper — so that the hellfire spice has a cumulative effect of a variety of peppers. The spice starts burning your lips the second it touches them and keeps on going.

“I thought about charging $15 for a glass of milk,” Walker said with a laugh, referring to the ability of milk’s lactose to cool chile heat.

But Walker said that pineapple juice actually seems to do a better job of cooling off the mouth.

He knows that because one of the featured drinks at Timmy’s is a gallon-size Red Bull punch bowl made with white rum, pineapple, tropical juices and Tropical Red Bull. This is a big drink meant to serve a group, and it sells for $25.

“I should be charging a lot more for this,” Walker said, adding that there are 12 ounces of liquor in the gallon. He added that he probably will have to raise the price at some point. So if rum punch is your thing, you should take advantage of the deal while it lasts.