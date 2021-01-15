TJ's Deli on Country Club has a new owner but wants to keep everything just the way it is

TJ’s Deli and Grill has a new owner.

On Jan. 1, the family that runs Duke’s Restaurant at 4875 Country Club Road, took over TJ’s, which is just up the road in Club Haven Shopping Center, at 5017 Country Club Road.

TJ's fans may be happy to know that the new owners don’t plan to change a thing.

“Absolutely not,” said co-owner Maria Tsipras. “We’re not making any changes to the menu. And we have a wonderful staff. Everybody has agreed to stay.”

The sale of the restaurant includes the adjacent TJ's Homemade Ice Cream. Tsipras said the only possible change there might be the addition of a few seasonal ice-cream flavors.

In addition to Maria Tsipras, the other new owners of TJ’s are her husband, Lampros, and her brothers Pete, Spiro and Jimmy Strates.

(The three Strates brothers also are the primary owners of O’So Eats and The Sherwood. Johnny Faulkner is a partner in both restaurants; Kosta Janos is a partner in The Sherwood.)

Father Paul Strates owned and ran Duke’s Restaurant until he retired three years ago, when ownership transferred to his children. Lampros Tsipras helped run Duke’s but was not an owner.