Tortilleria La Esperanza turns out homemade tortillas and more in Clemmons

Clemmons has a new source for authentic Mexican food with the opening of Tortilleria La Esperanza, at 2533 Lewisville Clemmons Road.

Tortilleria La Esperanza is in a former East Coast Wings + Grill location next to The Brewer’s Kettle in the shopping center anchored by Lowes Foods.

Victor Gallardo is the owner of Tortilleria La Esperanza, which is modeled on Tortilleria La Fe, which his brother Vicente Gallardo runs at 3087 Waughtown St. in Winston-Salem.

La Esperanza features house-made tortillas and a variety of comfort food from Gallardo’s home state of Guerrero in southern Mexico.

“Most everything we have is something you would see in a traditional home,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo is the owner, but his mother, Blanca Gallardo, runs the kitchen. “My mom does most of the cooking,” Gallardo said. “I do a little bit of everything.”

Tortilleria La Esperanza Address: 2533 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, N.C. 27012 Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 336-955-1825 Facebook: Tortilleria La Esperanza

Gallardo and his mother used to work at La Fe. Victor Gallardo has had a variety of other jobs over the years, including construction and other restaurant work at Brixx Pizza.

La Esperanza isn’t really a restaurant per se but a takeout shop, or hot bar. There is no dining in and no delivery. Food is kept hot on steam tables and sold by the plate or the pound.

“Most people get the combo meals,” or plates with a main dish, rice beans, tortilla and salsa, Gallardo said. Most of the combo plates run for $13. “They come to almost a pound, and they can feed two people usually,” he said.

In addition to hot meals, customers also can get Mexican cheeses, house-made chorizo and fresh seasoned meat for cesina, or air-dried beef, also known as Mexican jerky. “We sell it fresh, and we use it in our steak and eggs, but people can take it home and dry it themselves,” Gallardo said.

Other items include homemade salsas and chicharrones (fried pork skins), including some more than two feet long. “Some people tell us they’ve never seen pork skins this big,” Gallardo said, holding up one about 2 feet long.

Steak and egg (aporreadillo) consists of beef that is cooked until tender, then combined with salsa verde and beaten, scrambled egg.

Though the menu is meat-heavy, it does include fried fish ($8 each) and shrimp cooked in onions (camarones encellollados) or in mole. ($10.99). There also is rice and refried beans every day.

The menu – printed in both Spanish and English - features a regular rotation. Monday, Wednesday and Friday menus are always the same. Tuesday and Thursday are the same as each other, but different from Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday menus are different, too. Yet there is plenty of overlap.

Pork mole ($9.99/pound), for example is on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday menu and also the Saturday menu. There’s also pork belly and pork ribs in salsa verde.

Chile rellenos ($4 each) and pork ribs ($8.99/pound) are available seven days a week. Beef barbecue is available every day except Tuesday and Thursday. Lamb barbecue, which Gallardo said is one of his best-sellers, is available only on weekends, as is barbecued goat.

From the counter, customers can see La Esperanza’s tortilla maker, which takes raw dough and turns it into cooked tortillas via a conveyor-belt system.

The dough – just masa, water and salt – is made in a separate mixer. Then the fresh dough is pushed into the top of the machine, which kneads, shapes and cuts it into single round tortillas before dropping them onto a conveyor belt. They are moved in a line inside the machine that’s “like a pizza oven,” Gallardo said. Once cooked, they are deposited at the bottom of one end and move up a final section of conveyor belt to where they are gathered and stacked. The whole process takes probably a minute a most for any one tortilla.

La Esperanza wraps the tortillas in 1-pound packages, and customers get an entire package in each combo meal.

Tortilla maker can turn out 3,000 tortillas an hour. “We’re probably doing 5,000 or 6,000 a day now,” Gallardo said. “My brother has two of these, and they run almost all day long.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingswsj

