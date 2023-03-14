Tre Nonne Italian restaurant has closed for good, selling its business to the owners of Que Viva Latin Street Grill food truck.

Tre Nonne has been in business since 2016 at 177 Jonestown Road in Summit Station shopping center. It was started by three Italian-Americans from Brooklyn: Tony and Alice Maresca, who are husband and wife, and Debby Maresca, Tony’s sister.

Tony Maresca said that family health issues were the main reason for selling the restaurant. “It was a good ride,” he said. “But we have a lot of health issues in the family. It makes it impossible to run a restaurant full time.”

In a Facebook post, the owners thanked all their customers and staff. “We have been privileged over the past seven years to have come to know and befriend you all, to the point that we all consider you part of our extended family as well. We have so many fond memories here that it is very difficult to say goodbye, and, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for your continued support and understanding.”

The owners of Que Viva are planning to transform the Italian restaurant into a Latin fast-casual restaurant featuring their popular empanadas, arepas and more.

Husband and wife Erick and Jessica Balseca started Que Viva in 2019 with Erick’s parents, Bolivar and Patricia Balseca. Erick and Jessica grew up in North Carolina, but their truck took inspiration from the Colombian and Ecuadorean heritage of Erick’s father and mother, respectively. And they also sprinkled in inspiration from other Latin American countries as well.

Erick Balseca said that the new restaurant also will be called Que Viva Latin Street Grill. “To start off with we will have all the basic categories that are on the truck: arepas, empanadas, jibaritos (plantain sandwiches), and rice and fry bowls,” he said. “But we will expand them further. Right now, we have Argentinean and Colombian empanadas, but every country in South America has its own version. So instead of two empanadas, we might have five."

The restaurant initially will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, he said.

It will serve beer and mixed drinks. Customers will order at the counter; staff will deliver food to tables.

Erick said that his parents will remain involved with the business. “They are still the main inspiration behind all the great flavors. We use their recipes,” he said.

The family is currently giving the space a thorough cleaning and redecorating. The kitchen needed some minor modifications to accommodate Que Viva’s menu. The dining room is getting a new look to fit the Latin American theme. “We are brightening it up, with more colors,” Balseca said. “We want it to look like the street of a South American city.”

He said that the family plans to keep the food truck, but its use probably will be limited to large festivals and catering events.

Balseca said he hopes to open the restaurant in the third week of April.