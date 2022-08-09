Triad chef, mixologist win in statewide competition

The Triad scored well Aug. 8 at the Pavilion at Angus Barn in Raleigh, taking two of the three top honors at the statewide Chef Showdown organized by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Lydia Greene of Machete in Greensboro won NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year, and mixologist David Bowen of the Ginger Fox representing Broad Branch Distillery in Winston-Salem won NCRLA Mixologist & Distillery of the Year.

The NCRLA Chef of the Year award went to Oscar Johnson, a co-owner of Jimmy Pearls in Charlotte.

The NCRLA Chef Showdown is months in the making. It began in March with about 60 competitors who competed through several rounds of competition. The finalists – which also included Chef Keith Henning of Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown and mixologist Max Barwick of Neighbors Bar in Greensboro, representing Fainting Goat Spirits Distillery - competed in the Aug. 8 Showdown.

Other winners at the Showdown were:

First runner up for Chef of the Year: Kevin Cottrell of Machete in Greensboro

First runner up for Pastry Chef of the Year: Gerald Hawkins, Jr. of Seabird Restaurant in Wilmington

First runner up for Mixologist & Distillery of the Year: Jessie Rossabi of The Willard Rooftop Lounge in Raleigh with Jonathan Blitz of Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham

People’s Choice Chef: Myles Scaglione of PARA Charlotte in Charlotte

People’s Choice Pastry Chef: Savanna Brodar of The Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte

People’s Choice Specialty Cocktail: Brian Pratt of Flying Machine Taproom and Kitchen representing Blue Shark Vodka in Wilmington.

For more information, visit ncrla.org.