Triad Chefs Auction offering meal kits for Nov. 20 pickup
The March of Dimes will hold its annual Triad Chefs Auction fundraiser with some changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Several Triad chefs have collaborated on a six-course meal for two that can be picked up to be enjoyed at home while while a live-streamed auction and Fund the Mission program.

Meal pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at The Painted Plate, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, or at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem.

The live-streamed program will be from 8 to 9 p.m.

The menu includes a meat and cheese appetizer platter; Carolina "root cellar bounty" course; eggplant stuffed with chicken, apple, prosciutto and sage (or with spinach, tofu and mushrooms); poached cod with butternut squash hash; short ribs braised with red wine and rosemary; spelt wheat sourdough bread; and chocolate molten cake.

Participating chefs include James Patterson and Robin Bilodeau of Sedgefield Country Club; John and Lucia Bobby of Bobby Boy Bakeshop; Travis Myers of Six Hundred; Anders Benton of Gia; Brad Semon of Painted Plate Catering; Brian Dicey of Starmount Country Club; and Michael Harkenreader of Undercurrent Restaurant.

The cost is $150 for a meal kit for two. For a kit that includes wine pairings, the cost is $250.

Dinner packages must be bought in advance online at https://signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

