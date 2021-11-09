 Skip to main content
Triad Dessert Market has been canceled
Triad Dessert Market has been canceled

Triad Dessert Market

The next Triad Dessert Market will be Nov. 13 at Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive.

The spring Triad Dessert Market scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, has been canceled.

Organizers cited COVID-19 issues in canceling the market.

Before the pandemic, the market had been held each spring and fall as a gathering of area bakeries and other shops selling their baked goods and other sweets.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

