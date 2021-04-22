Triad food truck brings together smoked meats and mac 'n' cheese

But when he ran into Pridgen at homecoming, an idea came to him.

“I had been on Facebook and seeing what he was doing with food. I was really impressed,” Taylor said. “I could see his passion for food, so I pitched the idea to him.”

Taylor joked that Pridgen blew him off at first. But a few months later, when the pandemic left Pridgen out of work, the two talked again, and Pridgen went to look at the trailer.

“My first thought was it needed a lot of work,” Pridgen said with a laugh.

Still he was intrigued, and he started thinking what kind of food he might want to serve.

“I was going to do barbecue or some kind of grilled or smoked meats,” Pridgen said. “But then a friend said, ‘You make the best mac ’n’ cheese I’ve ever had. You should make a menu off that.’”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thus the concept and menu for Smokiin’ Mac was born — mac 'n' cheese with a fusion of smoked meats. The extra “i” in the name was done on purpose, to distinguish it from other businesses.

Smokiin’ Mac has a menu of about half-dozen different mac ’n’ cheeses. The Original mac ($12) features Pridgen’s four-cheese sauce plus mozzarella, cheddar and crispy bacon.