Triad restaurants receive Wine Spectator awards

Wine Spectator magazine recently named eight Triad restaurants in its 2020 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for their wine lists.
Winners in Winston-Salem were Butcher & Bull, Ryan’s and Village Tavern. Those in Greensboro were Print Works Bistro, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Village Tavern and Green Valley Grill. The final Triad restaurant was Outwest Steakhouse & Saddleroom in Kernersville.
In all Wine Spectator gave out 3,776 awards in 50 states and more than 79 countries.
For a list of all winners, visit www.winespectator.com/restaurants.
