Triad restaurants receive Wine Spectator awards
 Michael Hastings

Wine Spectator magazine recently named eight Triad restaurants in its 2020 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for their wine lists.

Winners in Winston-Salem were Butcher & Bull, Ryan’s and Village Tavern. Those in Greensboro were Print Works Bistro, Fleming’s Steakhouse, Village Tavern and Green Valley Grill. The final Triad restaurant was Outwest Steakhouse & Saddleroom in Kernersville.

For a list of all winners, visit www.winespectator.com/restaurants.

