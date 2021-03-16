 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Try the Instant Pot for corned beef this St. Patrick's Day
0 comments

Try the Instant Pot for corned beef this St. Patrick's Day

{{featured_button_text}}

Corned beef brisket is one of those meats that would seem easy enough to cook, but it is easy to mess up.

 

Rookie mistakes include cooking it at a full boil and not using enough water — both of which lead to tough, chewy meat.

Fortunately, both of those mistakes can be avoided with the Instant Pot, which has proven a reliable way to cook all kinds of otherwise problematic foods.

The Instant Pot’s programmable pressure cooker makes it ideal for such foods as corned beef that require slow and steady cooking. And the sealed pot makes it a good choice for any dishes for which you do not want the liquid to evaporate.

The Instant Pot also can avoid another common problem, that of not cooking corned beef long enough. Brisket is a tough cut, and it takes time to get it tender. But everything cooks faster under pressure. So a four-hour stovetop simmer may translate into 90 minutes

in the Instant Pot’s pressure cooker. Corned beef also turns out well when cooked in the Instant Pot’s slow cooker, but that takes 8 to 10 hours.

A 3- to 4-pound piece of corned beef cooked for 80 to 90 minutes should be tender and slice nicely. But it pays to slice and taste a piece to check. You always can return the meat to the pressure cooker for a few more minutes.

Once the meat is done, remove it to a cutting board or platter. You can tent it with foil to help keep it warm while you cook the cabbage, carrots and potatoes. The vegetables take only about 4 minutes under pressure — plus the time it takes for the Instant Pot to build up pressure.

If you’d like more vegetables, this dish is also good with turnips, parsnips and rutabagas. Just make sure you don’t fill the Instant Pot past the maximum fill line — in a pinch you can remove some of the broth to make room for extra vegetables, because a pressure cooker doesn’t require as much water as a pot on the stove.

I like to butter the vegetables and give them a few drops of cider vinegar at the table. If you want to dress up the corned beef, serve it with some coarse-ground mustard or a simple horseradish cream sauce.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Recipe from Michael Hastings

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336) 727-7394

Corned Beef and Cabbage

 

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 corned beef brisket, 3 to 4 pounds

3 cups water

1 onion, quartered

2 cloves garlic, optional

4 to 6 carrots, peeled, cut into roughly 2- to 3-inch lengths

1 head cabbage, cored and cut into wedges

4 to 6 medium red or Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered

Salt and pepper to taste

Mustard or horseradish cream sauce (recipe below)

Butter and apple cider vinegar 

1. Rinse brisket to remove excess salt. Put the brisket, water and onion in the Instant Pot, cutting the brisket in half as needed to set more easily in the pot. If desired, add garlic and any seasoning packet that came with the brisket. Cover with lid and seal vent. Set to cook under high pressure for 80 to 90 minutes, depending of the amount of corned beef.

2. When time is up, wait about 15 minutes, then manually release remaining pressure. Uncover pot and remove brisket; tent with foil to keep warm.

3. Add carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and seal vent. Set to cook under high pressure for 4 minutes. When time is up, manually and carefully release pressure. Check that all vegetables are tender.

4. If desired, return brisket to pot for a few minutes to reheat. Then place on cutting board and trim off excess fat. Slice thinly against the grain. Place on individual plates or a serving platter. Use a slotted spoon to remove vegetables to plates or platter. Serve immediately, passing mustard or horseradish cream sauce, butter and apple cider vinegar at the table.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon brown mustard

1 tablespoon horseradish, or to taste

Place all ingredients in a bowl. Mix until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page Reflects on His Gender Identity Journey

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News