Try the Instant Pot for corned beef this St. Patrick's Day

Corned beef brisket is one of those meats that would seem easy enough to cook, but it is easy to mess up.

Rookie mistakes include cooking it at a full boil and not using enough water — both of which lead to tough, chewy meat.

Fortunately, both of those mistakes can be avoided with the Instant Pot, which has proven a reliable way to cook all kinds of otherwise problematic foods.

The Instant Pot’s programmable pressure cooker makes it ideal for such foods as corned beef that require slow and steady cooking. And the sealed pot makes it a good choice for any dishes for which you do not want the liquid to evaporate.

The Instant Pot also can avoid another common problem, that of not cooking corned beef long enough. Brisket is a tough cut, and it takes time to get it tender. But everything cooks faster under pressure. So a four-hour stovetop simmer may translate into 90 minutes

in the Instant Pot’s pressure cooker. Corned beef also turns out well when cooked in the Instant Pot’s slow cooker, but that takes 8 to 10 hours.