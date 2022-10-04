Tulum Bar & Grill opens on Cherry Street downtown

Downtown has a new Mexican restaurant.

Tulum Bar & Grill opened Sept. 30 at 411 N. Cherry St. in the space formerly occupied by Bongos nightclub.

Mateo Padilla, the owner of Tulum, is a native of Oaxaca state of southern Mexico.

Padilla, 41, came to North Carolina from Oaxaca in 1996 as a teenager.

In 2013, he opened Bongos nightclub on University Parkway and then moved it downtown to the space now occupied by Tulum in 2015. In 2017, he opened Super Foods at 6952 University Parkway.

Padilla closed Bongos in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, then later reopened it at 4922 Mary St. in Greensboro in a partnership with Macarenas Nightclub.

Padilla said he works closely with his brother Marcos in all these businesses. “My brother is my general manager. He is my right hand in everything,” Mateo Padilla said.

After moving Bongos to Greensboro, Padilla was left with a decision about what to do with the space on Cherry Street. Given his experience with the nightclub and the pandemic, he felt that it would be a good idea to diversify. “I just thought it would be good to have a different kind of business. And Marcos has a lot of experience with restaurants.”

Padilla is planning another nightclub in Winston-Salem, though. He said that Mansion will open in the next month or so at 3081 Waughtown St.

Tulum (pronounced Tuh-LOOM) is named after a popular beach tourist community on the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on the Caribbean Sea. “We named the restaurant Tulum because we also have family there,” Marcos Padilla said.

Tulum can seat about 150 people inside and has a small patio out front. It is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Marcos Padilla said that Tulum makes its dishes from scratch. “This is not a fast-food Mexican restaurant. This food takes time,” he said.

The lunch menu includes a large selection of nachos, quesadillas, burritos, street tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and other Mexican entrees.

Nachos Tulum ($16) features grilled shrimp, scallop, bacon, pineapple, guacamole and pico de gallo.

The Quesadilla Oaxaqueña ($14) is a flour tortilla stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, grilled steak, spicy creamy guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro.

In addition to such usual tacos as al pastor and carne asada, Tulum has such specialty tacos as Alambres ($14 for three) with chicken or steak, bacon, onions and peppers.

Other lunch items include chilaquiles ($13) , a traditional breakfast casserole with tortillas, red sauce and fried egg, and chori pollo ($13), grilled chicken breast, topped with queso and chorizo.

Dinner offers many of the same items as lunch but has a wider variety of dishes and is heavy on seafood.

Aguachile ($18) is similar to ceviche, with shrimp cooked in lime juice and served with a special sauce.

Pina Tulum ($18) consists of half of a pineapple filled with grilled shrimp, scallops, bacon, mushrooms, onions and pineapple. It comes with rice and avocado salad.

Brochetas de Cameron ($18) includes three skewers of grilled shrimp with peppers, zucchini, squash, red onions, mushrooms and pineapple.

There’s also grilled salmon topped with pepper lemon sauce ($18).

There’s plenty of non-seafood items, too. Mole Oaxaqueño ($17) is chicken breast smothered in Oaxacan Mole (negro) sauce, which includes a bit of chocolate.

The tequila ribeye ($20) is a steak marinated in tequila and cooked in garlic butter.

Costilla de Borrego ($20) is grilled lamb chops, served with rice, black beans, and grilled mixed vegetables.

Tulum has a full ABC permit, and the offerings include the usual selection of popular Mexican beers as well as margaritas and other cocktails.

Margaritas ($13) are available on the rocks or frozen and in classic lime, strawberry, mango and peach flavors. “Refreshers” ($14) include ones with Ketel One Vodka, raspberries and blackberries; with mango, dragonfruit and Bacardi Superior; and with pineapple, coconut and Bacardi Superior. Other cocktails ($14) include the Oaxacan old-fashioned with mezcal, bitters and agave; a spicy cucumber margarita; and a mula Mexicana with tequila, lime and ginger beer.

Padilla said that the menu reflects his heritage in Oaxaca. “We think we will be a little different than other restaurants. We have some foods with Oaxacan mole, Oaxacan quesadillas,” he said.

Padilla said he’s just happy to get the restaurant open – and to have survived the recent challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Mainly, we’re happy that we survived the last two years,” he said. “And we’re coming back stronger. That’s because we’ve had the community supporting us, and I want to thank everyone for that.”