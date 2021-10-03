Turkey legs, candied apples and — yes — beer; the fair has something for everyone

Is it a coincidence that the first local fair in two years, the first since the name change to Carolina Classic Fair, and the first to have a pandemic mask mandate also is the first to serve beer?

I don’t know, but it seems certain to be a selling point for some people, including myself and Tim Clodfelter, my former colleague at the Winston-Salem Journal and now a radio host and reporter for WTOB 980 AM.

Clodfelter joined me for a day of drinking but mostly eating (I swear) as we tried to discover the best the fair has to offer this year.

The Carolina Classic Fair is serving beer in two locations. The first is a beer garden, located a bit south of the main gate (Gate 1). This grassy, fenced-in area includes a shaded tent with picnic tables. It is run by Appalachian Mountain Brewery of Boone and has five beers plus one semi-sweet hard cider on tap ($7 a pint). The beers include three IPAs, a lager and a blonde. The beer garden is open anytime the fair is open — but stops serving beers 30 minutes before closing.

Beer is also being served in the Grandstand, but only when the Grandstand is open for an event. The Grandstand offers beers from local favorites Foothills Brewing and Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing, as well as such national brands as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.