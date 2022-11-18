Turkey Quesadilla perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers

These quick quesadillas can help you use up some of that leftover turkey after Thanksgiving.
The quesadillas are served with store-bought slaw that is doctored with a little salsa verde.
You can use any type of Mexican-style cheese for this.
You may need to make these one at a time, or use two skillets, depending on the size of your skillet.
Turkey Quesadilla
Makes 2 servings
2 8-inch light whole wheat flour tortillas
¾ cup shredded low-fat pepper jack cheese
10 ounces cooked turkey breast (cut into thin strips) (about 2 cups)
¼ cup sliced pimento
1 tablespoon seeded, sliced jalapeno pepper
Place the two tortillas on a countertop. Divide all the ingredients in half. Add the cheese to the tortillas, covering half of each one. Add the turkey over the cheese and then the pimento and jalapeno peppers. Fold each tortilla over. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the folded tortillas and cover the skillet with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and cook 2 minutes. Turn the folded tortillas over with a wide spatula. Cover the skillet with the lid and cook another 2 minutes. Watch to make sure the tortillas don’t burn. Place each tortilla on a dinner plate and serve with the coleslaw.
Nutrition information for one serving: 411 calories (33% from fat), 15.2 g fat (7 g saturated, 3.9 g monounsaturated), 117 mg cholesterol, 55.7 g protein, 17.7 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 711 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Coleslaw with Salsa Verde
Makes 2 servings
1½ cups deli coleslaw
2 tablespoons salsa verde
Drain coleslaw. Mix salsa verde into the coleslaw. Divide between two dinner plates.
Nutrition information for one serving: 243 calories (62% from fat), 16.8 g fat (3 g saturated, no monounsaturated), 15 mg cholesterol, 1.8 g protein, 23.5 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 495 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
