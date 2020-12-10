Turning one restaurant into two in downtown Winston-Salem is owner's strategy for 'figuring out the new reality'

One local restaurant owner's strategy for coping with COVID-19 is to turn one restaurant into two.
Greg Carlyle has taken ideas from an earlier restaurant at 310 W. Fourth Street and combined them with the concept he had in place when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March.
Local 27101 — Carlyle’s fast-casual concept that focused on burgers for the downtown lunch crowd — is now Local Artisan.
Local 27101 closed in March when the pandemic hit and the bulk of downtown’s office workers starting working from home — and not eating out.
It never did reopen. But in October, Carlyle came back with Local Artisan. Longtime downtown dining customers will remember that Artisan Millennium Restaurant was in the same spot from 2012 to 2015.
Carlyle originally opened Artisan as an extension of his catering operations at the Millennium Center at Fifth and Trade streets. Featuring upscale small plates, the restaurant earned a lot of fans for the creative cuisine of chef Kevin Reddick.
Carlyle surprised a lot of people when he switched gears in 2015 and replaced Artisan with Local 27101. He said at the time that despite a lot of good reviews, the restaurant mainly was busy only on the weekends — with too little revenue to sustain it.
The fast-casual concept with a small menu and quick counter service made sense at the time. When it opened, the most expensive item on the menu was $8. It filled a gap in lunch service downtown.
Fast forward to fall 2020, and the downtown lunch crowd still has not bounced back from initial stay-at-home orders issued in March. Carlyle actually said that Local 27101’s lunch business took a hit even before the pandemic this year when BB&T merged with Sun Trust, becoming Truist and moving many of its employees from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.
When the pandemic hit and employees at such companies as Inmar and Reynolds Tobacco started working from home, Carlyle said, he didn’t see any sense in reviving Local 27101. “We had nothing; 70% of the workers weren’t coming downtown,” he said. “So I’ve been trying to figure out a way to reenter the market.”
Carlyle not only had to shutter Local 27101 for six months, but also has taken a big hit on his main business, catering weddings and other events at the Millennium Center.
Reopening for dinner on Fourth Street seemed the one option that offered hope. “I wanted to keep the burgers at lunch, but we found out that the lunch menu was not the thing people wanted at dinner.”
Thus, Local Artisan was born, a hybrid of Carlyle’s two concepts. Five days a week at lunchtime, the restaurant offers the burgers, salads and sandwiches that people enjoyed at Local 27101. On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant becomes like the Artisan of old, offering upscale casual entrees.
Lunch, Carlyle said, is mostly takeout, though he has switched from counter to table service to provide better social distancing. Lunch also now has switched from disposable, compostable plates, cups and silverware to regular reusable items, mainly because he needed them for dinner and it made sense to do it all the same way.
Lunch has changed little from Local 27101. “We stopped doing onion rings, because they didn’t travel well. And we added a Wagyu burger. But the menu is basically the same. And the prices are about the same, too.”
Except for the Wagyu burger ($12), the regular 1/3-pound burgers still sell for $8 — the same price as they did in 2015. There’s still a selection of hot dogs ($3 to $4) plus a chicken sandwich ($8) and shrimp po’ boy ($11). Lunch customers also can get a Cobb, Caesar or house salad in full or half sizes plus chili and soup du jour.
“I kept the Local 27101 menu because we saw an opportunity for delivery or pickup,” Carlyle said. “And about 50% of our lunch business is takeout or delivery.”
The restaurant offers online ordering and free delivery downtown or anywhere in the 27101 area code. “We do our own delivery, not DoorDash or GrubHub or anything,” Carlyle said. Carlyle himself might even show up with your food. “I’ve been doing some of the deliveries myself because I want to perfect the process,” he said. “And doing it just downtown, I can get anywhere in about 5 minutes.”
About the only carryovers to the dinner menu are the Wagyu burger, house salad and soup du jour. “We found out people didn’t want the lunch menu for dinner,” Carlyle said. At the same time, they didn’t want fine dining, either. “We’re not trying to do fancy food, just nice food,” Carlyle said, “and we’re keeping (entrees) at $15 to $25.”
The menu includes just a couple of appetizers, Parmesan-crusted fried oysters ($12) and arancini (risotto fritter, $8). There’s also one other salad, a wedge with pork-belly lardons and Roquefort dressing.
The nine entrees include a house-made pasta of the day ($18), N.Y. strip ($25) and grilled or fried chicken breast ($14). Seafood is limited to shrimp and grits ($18) and seasonal fish and chips ($18, currently featured pan-fried N.C. rainbow trout).
Rounding out the menu is a bacon-wrapped meatloaf ($20), Wellington-style pork chop ($22) and shepherd’s pie made with braised lamb shanks ($21) – the latter has proved to be dinner’s best-seller.
In short, dinner is comfort food plus. Chef Jason Pinch, 42, said he likes to keep it simple.
“The older I get, the more I think simplicity is key, with technique and quality ingredients,” he said. “And with what’s been going on, people want comfort food.”
Pinch is a native of the Gulf Coast of Mississippi who moved to Winston-Salem as a teenager — so don’t be surprised to see gumbo or other Gulf Coast dishes show up as specials at the restaurant.
Pinch is a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston. He has previously worked at such restaurants as Charleston’s Peninsula Grill and Winston-Salem’s 1703 and has been working for Carlyle full time since November 2019. (His brother Jason Pinch is chef at Vin 205 on Stratford Road.)
When the pandemic hit, Pinch was on the catering staff at the Millennium. When the catering and event business disappeared, Carlyle put Pinch, servers, bartenders and others to work renovating the Millennium Center. “I did construction and carpentry for six or seven months,” Pinch said.
Carlyle said that part of his reason for reopening the restaurant — and reopening as two part-time restaurants — is so he can keep at least a minimal staff on the payroll. “Part of this was how could we give our core employees full-time work,” Carlyle said. “I want to keep them so we can be ready to transition back into catering events in the spring.”
He said he can’t get enough revenue from just lunch or just dinner, but when he puts the two together he thinks it can add up to enough money to pay his overhead and tide him over until the pandemic begins to subside.
Carlyle is not sure his strategy will work — and no one is quite sure how the world will look in the spring — but, like other restaurant owners, he is trying to think creatively about how to serve people safely and effectively and keep at least a bare minimum of revenue coming in the door.
“If you’re going to make a change, now is the time to do it. We’re all trying to figure out the new reality,” Carlyle said.
“We’re trying to take the best of both worlds at lunch and dinner. Will it work? That remains to be seen.”
