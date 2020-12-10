Turning one restaurant into two in downtown Winston-Salem is owner's strategy for 'figuring out the new reality'

Pinch is a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston. He has previously worked at such restaurants as Charleston’s Peninsula Grill and Winston-Salem’s 1703 and has been working for Carlyle full time since November 2019. (His brother Jason Pinch is chef at Vin 205 on Stratford Road.)

When the pandemic hit, Pinch was on the catering staff at the Millennium. When the catering and event business disappeared, Carlyle put Pinch, servers, bartenders and others to work renovating the Millennium Center. “I did construction and carpentry for six or seven months,” Pinch said.

Carlyle said that part of his reason for reopening the restaurant — and reopening as two part-time restaurants — is so he can keep at least a minimal staff on the payroll. “Part of this was how could we give our core employees full-time work,” Carlyle said. “I want to keep them so we can be ready to transition back into catering events in the spring.”

He said he can’t get enough revenue from just lunch or just dinner, but when he puts the two together he thinks it can add up to enough money to pay his overhead and tide him over until the pandemic begins to subside.