Like a lot of runners, I ate a lot of sweet potatoes back when I was training for distance events that required a diet full of healthy carbs and muscle-loving antioxidants. Even now that I don't run so long or so far, I still love the orange-fleshed tubers because they're so easy to prepare, play well with other ingredients and are a relatively inexpensive source of stuff that's good for the body such as beta carotene and vitamin C.
Usually, it's enough to simple-slice them into fat wedges and then roast in a hot oven with a little salt and paprika. When I'm in the mood for something a little more filling but still vegetarian, I mash the insides after baking and slicing the potatoes in half, add some spices and other ingredients, and then spoon the mashed filling back inside the shells for a second bake.
If you like the idea of eating vegetarian on occasion, this double-baked sweet potato, full of caramelized, roasted cauliflower with a cheesy sauce on top, will help you get started.
People are also reading…
I adapted the recipe from Deb Perelman's recent cookbook, "Smitten Kitchen Keepers" (Knopf, $35), to ingredients I already had on hand by swapping sweet potatoes for russets and using red onion instead of leeks. I also seasoned the potatoes with a generous (but optional) pinch of paprika to add a slightly smoky flavor, and dusted the bronzed and bubbly dish with some grated Parmesan for a salty finish.
The potatoes make a perfect side dish on these last chilly evenings of winter, or when paired with a big green salad, a satisfying lunch or supper. Any leftover cheese sauce is great for another runners' favorite: nachos or tacos.