Roasted Cauliflower Sweet Potatoes

Makes 6 servings

3 large sweet potatoes

Olive oil, for pan

1 large head cauliflower, broken or cut into small florets

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Smoked sweet paprika, optional

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup minced red onion, divided

4 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon Dijon or honey mustard

Ground cayenne, or dash of chili-flavored olive oil, optional

1½ to 2 cups whole or low-fat milk

1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar, plus a little more for garnish

Grated Parmesan cheese, for dusting

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Scrub potatoes, then pierce all over with a fork. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil, then place on the oven rack and bake until they are tender in the center when pierced, about 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, place florets in a large bowl, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt, pepper and smoked paprika; toss again. Place florets on a baking sheet and roast in oven with potatoes until tender and nicely browned on the edges, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool while potatoes finish cooking.

3. Meanwhile, make the cheese sauce. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add most of the minced red onion, and saute until translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add flour and whisk to combine, then cook for about 1 minute while continuing to whisk to get rid of the floury taste. Add mustard and a pinch of cayenne (or chili oil), along with a pinch of salt and good grind of black pepper, and stir to combine.

4. Stir in the milk, a little at a time, while whisking to make sure there are no lumps. Bring mixture to a simmer, stirring with a spoon, until sauce thickens. Stir in cheese, a little at a time, and whisk to combine. Taste and add additional seasonings, if needed. Cover to keep warm.

5. Once potatoes are ready, slice them in half. Scrape out the insides into a mixing bowl, being careful not to tear the shell. (Leave a small rim of potato intact for support.) Lay the hollowed-out potato shells on a baking sheet.

6, Mash the potatoes in the bowl, then stir in about 1 cup of roasted cauliflower. Fill the potato shells with the filling. Spoon cheese sauce to taste over the potatoes (expect to have extra sauce), then top with remaining roasted cauliflower. Sprinkle with cheddar and Parmesan.

7. Return to oven to cook until the cauliflower topping is brown and cheese is melted, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve, with minced red onion on top, if desired.

Recipe adapted from "Smitten Kitchen Keepers" (Knopf)