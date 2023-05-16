The folks at ROAR, 633 N. Liberty St., have introduced a concept to Fords Food Hall. Twisted Taco is now serving a variety of tacos, burritos and more.

Managing partner Joseph Correll said that the Twisted Taco concept was designed to accompany the new Twisted Putter, a re-imagining of mini golf with digitized scoring that ROAR has set up on the lower floor. “People will be able to order tacos downstairs and have the tacos brought down to them,” Correll said.

The taco concept is owned by Correll and Simon Burgess, the principal developer and owner of ROAR. The menu was developed by chefs Dane Hugg and Jason Webber.

Twisted Taco essentially replaces Zero Sei, which sold Italian flatbreads. Zero Sei’s sister full-service restaurant, Est! Est!! Est!!!, is still open in ROAR.

Tacos at Twisted Taco include pork belly, birria, short rib, vegan fried cauliflower, shrimp and more. Tacos run two for $8.

Appetizers include nachos ($12), queso fundido ($8), Tex-Mex salad ($4) and tinga chicken taquitos ($8).

Desserts include churros and tres leche cake.

The Twisted Taco is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit roarws.com.