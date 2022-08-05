Two Triad vegan restaurants to close Aug. 14

Dom’s and Radici, two vegan restaurants, plan to close Aug. 14, according to story posts on the restaurants Instagram accounts.

Brian Ricciardi runs both restaurants: Dom’s at 134 Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, and Radici at 214 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Ricciardi established a name in Winston-Salem as the owner of the former Mozzarella Fellas, a popular pizza and Italian restaurant he started in 2016 at 336 Summit Square Blvd. Ricciardi offered many vegan and gluten-free options at the restaurant. He gradually switched the restaurant to an entirely vegan menu in 2020 and then moved downtown to open Dom’s in early 2021. Radici’s opening followed that summer.

Ricciardi has previously said he knew he was taking a risk with a vegan restaurant, but that he was following his heart. Ricciardi himself has been a vegan for several years. “It’s what I’m passionate about, so I’m taking a leap of faith.”

The Instagram story posts provided little details, but left open the possibility that Ricciardi might reopen one or more of the locations, perhaps with a new concept.

The Dom’s post said in part, “We may continue to operate past that day in a different capacity. But honestly that decision hasn’t been made…. More to come.”

The Radici post said in part: “We may explain further. But hope you will all make these last few days count.”

Ricciardi did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.