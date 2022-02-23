Two Winston-Salem chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Award

Two Winston-Salem chefs are among the 2022 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.

Peyton Smith, the chef and owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana, and Stephanie Tyson, the chef and co-owner of Sweet Potatoes, are among the 20 semifinalists for the regional award, which covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

North Carolina dominates the list this year, with nine of the 20 nominees.

Other North Carolina chefs chosen this year are Katie Button of Curate in Asheville, Sunny Gerhart of St. Roch Fine Oysters +Bar in Raleigh, Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh, Oscar Diaz of the Cortez in Raleigh, Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham, Greg Collier of Leah & Louise in Charlotte and Aaron Vandemark of Panciuto in Hillsborough.

Smith opened Mission Pizza Napoletana at 707 N. Trade St. in 2014, after several years of running a mobile pizza business, Forno Moto. Both businesses have centered on Smith’s love of authentic Napoletan pizza, cooked at high temperatures in a wood-fired oven.