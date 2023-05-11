The annual Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will be May 19 through 21 at the church at 435 Keating Drive.

The festival features live traditional music and dancing, a Greek marketplace, children’s activities, church tours and food.

Entrees have gone up to $17 this year. They will include pastichio, Greek spaghetti, moussaka, chicken souvlaki and chicken riganato — served with green beans and spanakopita. A la carte items will include pizza ($10), gyro or souvlaki pita sandwich ($8), Greek salad ($10, or $16 with chicken souvlaki skewer), and potato wedges ($5).

There also will again be assorted Greek pastries.

Drive-thru service for food takeout will be offered again; pre-orders will not be available.

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $2 or free to children under 12. People can pre-purchase a $17 meal ticket and save the admission cost.

Meal tickets can be pre-purchased by calling 336-765-7145. For more information, visit www.wsgreekfestival.com.