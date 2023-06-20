David Armstrong and Aaron Sizemore recently opened what they call the Triad’s only urban micro-winery in downtown High Point.

Nomad Wine Works, at 432 N. Wrenn St., is in the recently created Catalyst Social District of High Point.

Nomad is making not only red, white and rose wines, but also meads.

The tasting room and outdoor wine garden also offers beer, cider and nonalcoholic beverages.

Nomad sources ingredients from North Carolina and across the country.

Nomad is open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The winery also holds special events, including pop-up markets, food trucks, wine dinners and mimosa parties.

For more information, contact nomadwineworks@gmail.com or visit nomadwineworks.com.