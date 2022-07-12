 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Use this trick to help stop peaches turning brown

FOOD-STOP-PEACHES-BROWNING-DMT

Here's a great trick to keep your peaches from turning brown.

 Dreamstime, TNS

It’s peach season, and we’re gearing up to make some amazing dishes with peaches.

There’s nothing worse than having a piece of fruit turn brown. Browning doesn’t necessarily mean the food is spoiled, but it can certainly ruin the look of a dish you’ve worked hard on.

With that in mind, here’s a great trick to keep your peaches from turning brown.

Nicole Modic, a foodie, cookbook author and content creator, dished on what she does to help store her peaches for up to five days in the fridge while also making a tasty soda.

“No one likes brown soggy peaches!” Modic said in an Instagram video.

The trick is quick and easy: Simply submerge the peaches in club soda and let them soak for five minutes. Once that’s done, pour out the club soda - or drink it as a delightful peach flavored fizz - then store the peaches in the fridge for up to five days.

The trick works with lemon juice too, but can leave your peaches tasting a bit sour. Modic insists on using club soda as it helps keeps the original flavor and helps the peaches stay crisp.

