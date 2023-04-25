Two veteran bartenders recently opened Hel’s at 545 N. Trade St.

The bar, accessed through an alleyway off Trade, is owned by Allison Cambra and Morgan Masencup. The two have tended bar in Winston-Salem at such spots as Single Brothers, Tate’s Craft Cocktails and Recreation Billiards.

Hel’s is open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The bar is named after the goddess of death who presides over the underworld in Norse mythology. “She’s the goddess of death and the underworld – but in her world it’s not a bad place, it’s where regular people go,” Masencup said. “And we liked that.”

The bar’s interior is dark with pink and purple light. And it has a mix of bar stools and lounge seating. But Hel’s has even more seating in the enclosed patio.

Masencup and Cambra, who doesn’t drink, have created both “spirited” and “spirit-free” cocktails.

“We have a full selection of nonalcoholic liquor, beer and wine,” Cambra. We have nonalcoholic whiskey, nonalcoholic tequila – we even have nonalcoholic pink gin.”

Mocktails include the Regina George with Lyre’s pink gin, strawberries and lemon, and the Suga Momma, with Lyre’s white cane, orange juice, pineapple, grenadine and ginger beer.

Regular cocktails include the OK Boomer with bourbon, amaretto and lemon, and the Hel’s Vice with Bumbu XO rum, coconut rum, strawberries, coconut, pineapple and lime.

Cambra and Masencup hope to start adding entertainment to the bar soon. “We have a lot of friends who are performance artists,” Cambra said.

“We’re also having some food pop-ups,” Masencup said.

They said they have created Hel’s as a welcoming space for everyone and have been happy to see many new faces they had never seen in all their years bartending around town.

“Our vision has always been as an all-inclusive place. There may be a misperception that we’re just a gay or a female bar, but we’re not. We’re a dive bar for everybody.”

For more information, visit Hel’s on Facebook or Instagram or contact at hels.wsnc@gmail.com.