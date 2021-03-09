Veteran caterers open restaurant on Yadkinville Road

Jim Burton countered, “Scott’s really doing it all. It’s his show.”

Rainbow is still in business, but has suffered like so many other caterers during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of parties and special events.

“Weddings and everything dropped off. From March to about July, we had nothing,” Scott Burton said.

About seven years ago, Jim Burton opened a restaurant called Bucky’s Barbecue but closed it after a short time to focus on catering.

Scott Burton said that recent growth in the area, as well as the effects of the pandemic, made the family want to try a restaurant again.

“We were toying with the idea of a restaurant before COVID hit,” he said. “I hope the catering will pick back up again eventually, but we got to the point where we needed to pivot. The restaurant is a way to offset the loss from the catering. The area has really grown up — there’s so much more development around here than there was a few years ago. I think that as long as the area supports us, the restaurant is here to stay.”

