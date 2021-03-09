Veteran caterers open restaurant on Yadkinville Road

The owner of Rainbow Catering at 4683-B Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown Center has opened a predominantly takeout restaurant in the same spot.
Pfafftown Kitchen had a soft opening Feb. 26. For now, it’s open for dinner just three nights a week, Thursday through Saturday.
Jim Burton has run Rainbow Catering for 35 years, specializing in barbecue and other Southern comfort food.
One of his sons, Scott Burton, is managing the new restaurant. “For the most part, these are all my dad’s recipes,” Scott Burton said.
He added that two of his brothers, twins Adam and Billy, also are lending a hand, and cook Daniel Fonseca is helping to hold down the fort, too.
The menu includes chopped barbecue, ribs, fried chicken, burgers, hot dogs, wings and a handful of sides.
A barbecue plate with two sides and hush puppies sells for $9.99. A half rack of ribs with the same sides is $17.49.
Fried chicken ($8.99 to $13.99) is available in quarter dark, quarter white or half mixed, all with two sides plus hush puppies.
Wings — available mild, medium or hot — cost $8.79 for six, $16.29 for 12 or $22.79 for 20.
A 1/3-pound “steakburger” with cheese goes for $7.29. A hot dog costs $3.49.
There are two kinds of chicken sandwich ($6.49) and grilled cheese ($3.29).
Sides ($2.59 small, $6.59 large) include fries, chips, mac ’n’ cheese, fried okra, slaw, pinto beans and more.
Scott Burton said that the menu may eventually expand to include such items as beef brisket and smoked chicken.
The restaurant offers online ordering and curbside pickup. “We do have a couple tables inside, but we’re pushing takeout. We have it set up so we can do contactless curbside pickup,” Scott Burton said. “I just want to make it as easy as possible for customers without any stress.”
He hopes to add a few outdoor tables in the future.
Scott Burton said that his father, 72, has stepped back a bit from the business after neck surgery last year, but still owns the business and is very much involved.
“We’ve just started a transition where I’m slowly taking the reins,” Scott Burton said. “But my dad is like the hardest-working person I know. He built Rainbow Catering on his back.”
Jim Burton countered, “Scott’s really doing it all. It’s his show.”
Rainbow is still in business, but has suffered like so many other caterers during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of parties and special events.
“Weddings and everything dropped off. From March to about July, we had nothing,” Scott Burton said.
About seven years ago, Jim Burton opened a restaurant called Bucky’s Barbecue but closed it after a short time to focus on catering.
Scott Burton said that recent growth in the area, as well as the effects of the pandemic, made the family want to try a restaurant again.
“We were toying with the idea of a restaurant before COVID hit,” he said. “I hope the catering will pick back up again eventually, but we got to the point where we needed to pivot. The restaurant is a way to offset the loss from the catering. The area has really grown up — there’s so much more development around here than there was a few years ago. I think that as long as the area supports us, the restaurant is here to stay.”
