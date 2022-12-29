Veteran restaurateur opens Twisted Pine on Liberty Street

A veteran local restaurateur has teamed up with a chef who is new to Winston-Salem in his latest restaurant.

Twisted Pine opened Dec. 26 at 527 N. Liberty St., in the space formerly occupied by Crafted: The Art of the Taco.

It is the latest project from Adam Andrews, the owner or co-owner of Young Cardinal, Jeffrey Adams, Dogwood Hops and Crops, and the Trophy Room Whisky Bar — the latter two of which are just a couple doors down from Twisted Pine.

For this new restaurant, Andrews has partnered with chef Daniel Zbiegien, who moved to Winston-Salem this summer. Nick Shea, who has been Young Cardinal’s general manager since it opened in 2020, now is managing Twisted Pine.

The restaurant gets its name from Andrews’ catering company, and he continues his tradition of incorporating official state symbols into his names. “And I just added the ‘Twisted’ because I liked it.”

Though the dining room doesn’t look significantly different from Crafted’s, Andrews actually put a lot into it, notably the large “twisted” paintings with skeletons that adorn two walls, done by local artist Joe Hurdle. In the middle of the restaurant is mounted a large metal sculpture of the Twisted Pines logo by Guilford Metal Works.

Twisted Pine Address: 527 N. Liberty St. Phone: 336-893-7069 Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Facebook: Twisted Pine Instagram: twistedpine_ws Website: andrewsrestaurantsws.com

Diners also will notice some similarities in the menu. “Crafted was really popular,” Andrews said, “and I liked what they were doing — quick and casual,” he said.

Zbiegien is originally from Cleveland but has moved around quite a bit cooking in such places as Boston and New Zealand. And he’s no stranger to the South, having cooked at the restaurant at Veritas Winery in Charlottesville, Va.

“My background is more fine dining," he said. “But when I go out, this is what I like to eat. I love bar food. I love tacos. I love Chinese takeout.”

Like Crafted, Twisted Pine offers an eclectic mix of mostly tacos, burgers and sandwiches — though with Andrews’ and Zbiegien’s own takes on them.

“What’s cool is you can build your own tacos or burgers,” Andrews said. “We did that with omelets at Young Cardinal and it was very successful.”

Most entrees are priced in the teens — only five items on the menu are more than $15, though add-on options are everywhere.

Customers will notice a fair amount of smoked meat.

“We have this beautiful double smoker,” Zbiegien said, that is being used to smoke brisket, pork shoulders, chickens and bologna.

The latter comes on a sourdough sandwich with fried egg, American cheese and house sauce ($11 with a side).

“I imagine the smoker will be going all day once we get busy,” Zbiegien said.

Other sandwiches include smoked brisket; fried chicken; and avocado on toast with sprouts, roasted red pepper and hummus.

The burgers are all quarter-pound house blend smash burgers, served on sesame buns, and they come with one side. In addition to the build-your-own options, there are six house burgers. The Young Cardinal ($13) has a fried egg, bacon, hash browns, American cheese and Duke’s mayo. Nick’s Pick ($14) has pork belly, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions and shredded lettuce.

Tacos come in threes with a side. There are birrias ($14), crispy with cheese, served with consommé for dipping. The fume taco ($13) features smoked chicken, bacon, corn and black beans, and chipotle ranch. Other tacos feature seared tuna or butternut squash.

Only four entrees are considered “fork food.” They are mac ‘n’ cheese ($10), fried boneless chicken breast with gravy ($19), roasted pork belly ($23) and miso-glazed tuna ($23).

Choices of sides ($4 to $5) are waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house-seasoned potato chips, hash brown, Polynesian slaw and a spicy lo mein salad.

There also are a few salads, available with protein add-ons.

Rounding out the menu are such appetizers as poutine (waffle fries and cheese curds with a cream gravy, $13) and pulled-pork wonchos (Asian-style nachos with fried wontons, ($17).

There are three desserts ($6): key lime torte, pumpkin spice crème brulee and flourless chocolate torte.

Twisted Pine has full ABC permits. There are eight taps, which include such N.C. beers as Red Oak and Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, as well as Austin Eastcider, Founder’s Breakfast Stout and Modelo Mexican.

There’s a short wine list and a full bar of liquors. Signature cocktails include the Twisted Ginger ($11) with Bulleit rye, honey, lemon, ginger and bitters, and the Liberty Blitz ($10) with locally made Sutler’s Gin, blackberry, lime and soda.

The restaurant seats 68 inside, including plenty of seats at the bar and along the front window facing Liberty Street.

Andrews has contracted with Stitch Design Shop — whose office is just a block away — to design an enlarged covered and heated patio that will seat about 45 outside.

Diners also may notice a not-so-small garden next to Twisted Pine’s parking lot. Andrews — who started a farm in King about eight years to help supply his restaurant — has eight raised beds on Liberty. “Right now, we have cilantro and carrots in there. Next year, we want to grow shishito peppers and lots of things. Now, we’ll be able to just walk out the door and pick fresh vegetables.”

