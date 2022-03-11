Vietnamese restaurant to open soon downtown

Winston-Salem is getting a dedicated Vietnamese restaurant. What Da Pho is set to open as early as April at 102 W. Third St., in the Liberty Plaza Building space formerly occupied by Meta’s, which closed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

What Da Pho is owned by Xia Lieu, whom Winston-Salem diners may remember from two previous restaurants he owned downtown.

Lieu was a co-owner of the former Xia Asian Fusion Cuisine restaurant on Spruce Street in the early 2000s. That location was later Wen Hwa, then Dynasty Asian Fusion Cuisine, and is now Dom’s, a vegetarian restaurant.

In 2012, Lieu opened Xia Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, also in the Liberty Plaza Building, but one level up, in the space that Thai Harmony now occupies. After a few years, Lieu closed the restaurant and moved to Greenville.

Lieu said that What Da Pho will focus mainly on pho, but will have other Vietnamese dishes, too. It will be open for lunch and dinner six days a week.

