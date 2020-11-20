 Skip to main content
Village Juice closes downtown location, hopes to reopen by spring
Village Juice closes downtown location, hopes to reopen by spring

Village Juice Co. has decided to close its downtown location for the near future.

The company announced the temporary closure of the restaurant, at 400 W. Fourth St., on its Facebook page Friday, Nov. 20.

The post said in part, “2020 has been tough on the restaurant industry. To ensure we stick around long-term, we made the tough decision to close our Fourth Street location until things improve."

The post said that the closure probably will last until spring but the company will post updates as needed.

Village Juice’s other location, at 205 S. Stratford Road, remains open for dining in, online ordering and curbside delivery.

For more information visit, www.villagejuicecompany.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

