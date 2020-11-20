Village Juice closes downtown location, hopes to reopen by spring

The Village Juice’s downtown location is at 400 W. Fourth St.
The BLT with Avocado Toast with a fried egg on top by Village Juice Co.
Village Juice Co. partners, from left, Nathan Atkinson, Lonnie Atkinson and Clyde Harris at the new Village Juice Co. location on Fourth Street.
The Coco-green Smoothie by Village Juice Co. on Friday, June 15, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The new Village Juice Co. location on Fourth Street includes a shaded outdoor patio.
The new Village Juice Co. location on Fourth Street includes a shaded outdoor patio.
Lezuli Ortiz, front of house employee for Village Juice Co., prepares a grain bowl.
Village Juice Co. has decided to close its downtown location for the near future.
The company announced the temporary closure of the restaurant, at 400 W. Fourth St., on its Facebook page Friday, Nov. 20.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The post said in part, “2020 has been tough on the restaurant industry. To ensure we stick around long-term, we made the tough decision to close our Fourth Street location until things improve."
The post said that the closure probably will last until spring but the company will post updates as needed.
Village Juice’s other location, at 205 S. Stratford Road, remains open for dining in, online ordering and curbside delivery.
For more information visit, www.villagejuicecompany.com.
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
VillageJuiceCo
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!