Village Tavern will expand into Raleigh

Favorite Patio: Village Tavern

The original Village Tavern opened in 1984 in Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem.

 Winston-Salem Journal

Village Tavern, a restaurant chain based in Winston-Salem, plans to open a location in Raleigh.

Village Tavern is the first restaurant to be announced for the new Main District development in Raleigh’s North Hills, according to Kane Realty Corp.

The project includes a 12-story high-rise residential building, 346,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Village Tavern, founded by Scott Richardson, opened its first restaurant in Winston-Salem. Owners describe it as a scratch kitchen and craft bar.

It currently has eight locations in five states, including two in Winston-Salem, one in Greensboro and one in Charlotte. It also operates restaurants in Arizona, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

This will be Village Tavern’s first location in Raleigh. No opening date has been announced.

Go to VillageTavern.com for more information.

