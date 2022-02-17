Vincenzo's to close dining room but continue takeout

Vincenzo’s, 3449 Robinhood Road, announced that it is closing its dining room after dinner service Feb. 25. The restaurant will continue to operate with takeout and delivery service.

Vincenzo’s said on its Facebook page that the dining-room closing is “permanent as far as we know based on the current situation.”

Vincenzo’s is one of Winston-Salem’s oldest restaurants, dating to 1964.

Vincenzo’s had previously had curtailed its hours, citing a lack of staff. The restaurant remains closed on Mondays, and the dining room is closed for lunch every day and all day Saturday. Current dining-room hours are 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Pickup and delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8:30 pm. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit vincenzospizzawinstonsalemnc.com or @vincenzosws on Facebook.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.