Vivian Howard helps cooks work smarter, not harder in new cookbook

In her new cookbook, Kinston chef Vivian Howard offers a life raft to struggling home cooks with a handful of go-to recipes that can help people work smarter, not harder in the kitchen.

“This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown, $35) was in the works before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, but its October release couldn’t have come at a better time when so many people are choosing to cook more at home.

After Howard’s first book, “Deep Run Roots,” a 564-page dive into the traditions of her hometown in Eastern North Carolina, she made an about-face with “This Will Make It Taste Good,” a book that’s light, playful and funny.

“That’s really one of the major goals of the book — to help people have fun,” Howard by phone last week.

"Fun" probably is not the word Howard would use to describe this year. The pandemic has made it a challenging year to anyone in the restaurant business. Howard closed one Kinston restaurant, The Boiler Room, for good. Her flagship restaurant, Chef and the Farmer, just reopened last week after being shuttered for months. She still has Benny's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington. She managed to open one new place in Charleston, Handy & Hot, but has had to delay the opening of a second, Lenoir.