Vivian Howard helps cooks work smarter, not harder in new cookbook

In her new cookbook, Kinston chef Vivian Howard offers a life raft to struggling home cooks with a handful of go-to recipes that can help people work smarter, not harder in the kitchen.
“This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown, $35) was in the works before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, but its October release couldn’t have come at a better time when so many people are choosing to cook more at home.
After Howard’s first book, “Deep Run Roots,” a 564-page dive into the traditions of her hometown in Eastern North Carolina, she made an about-face with “This Will Make It Taste Good,” a book that’s light, playful and funny.
“That’s really one of the major goals of the book — to help people have fun,” Howard by phone last week.
"Fun" probably is not the word Howard would use to describe this year. The pandemic has made it a challenging year to anyone in the restaurant business. Howard closed one Kinston restaurant, The Boiler Room, for good. Her flagship restaurant, Chef and the Farmer, just reopened last week after being shuttered for months. She still has Benny's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington. She managed to open one new place in Charleston, Handy & Hot, but has had to delay the opening of a second, Lenoir.
But in "This Will Make It Taste Good," Howard strikes a lighter tone. From her sometimes self-deprecating stories to the nudge-wink portraits that play with her celebrity image to the creative, humorous recipe names, the new book makes it clear Howard isn’t taking herself too seriously.
Whereas “Deep Run Roots” is more of a historical document — and a companion to Howard’s award-winning PBS series “A Chef’s Life” — “This Will Make It Taste Good” is all about help for the home cook.
But Howard offers a different kind of help than found in many other books.
The book is organized around a “toolkit” of 10 flavor heroes — condiments or similarly flavorful foods that can be used as ingredients to boost the flavor of dozens of other dishes.
The flavor heroes include an all-purpose vinaigrette, spicy pickled tomatoes, homemade sauerkraut, a sofrito of sorts, and a garlicky herb paste similar to pesto.
Each chapter starts with the master recipe for a flavor hero. The chapter title page gives descriptors. For Can-Do Kraut, they are salty, funky, crunchy, bright and bracing. For Herbadacious (a pesto-like paste), they are full, round, herbal, nuanced, fatty and smooth.
Then there’s a page of no-brainer, non-recipe uses for the ingredient. Tips may be to stir into chicken salad, slather on grilled meat, or toss with pasta. Howard follows her quick tips with 10 formal recipes that incorporate a particular flavor hero.
Little Green Dress is “like chimichurri and salsa verde had a baby in a bed of olives.” Like a woman’s little black dress, it’s a dressing for all occasions. “I tell people this is my favorite recipe because it’s so versatile,” Howard said. Dollop it on a baked potato. Stir it into egg or potato salad. Serve it as a sauce for chicken, steak, pork or seafood. Spread it on top of pizza.
Recipes using Little Green Dress include steamed mussels, roasted chicken and tuna salad on crackers.
Red Weapons are Howard’s name for spicy pickled tomatoes, a recipe borrowed from Ben and Karen Barker, who ran the well-known Magnolia Grill in Durham for many years. “This is easy to make and it improves the quality and taste of store-bought tomatoes,” Howard said. “They’re juicy and bright, and there’s acid, but there’s a sweetness, too. Any place you would imagine a tomato, these add more than a tomato would add.”
Her quick ideas for Red Weapons include as a topping “on every egg everywhere,” blended with mayo for a dipping sauce, or mixed into hot rice or beans. Recipes using Red Weapons include fried chicken, breakfast casserole and grilled vegetables.
Other flavor heroes include spiced nuts, fruit preserved in syrup, a Japanese take on seasoning salt, preserved citrus and caramelized onions.
Throughout the book, Vivian keeps the mood light. The Little Green Dress chapter has a photo of her dressed in a classic party dress, the “little black dress” said to be a staple in so many women’s wardrobes. The Can-Do Kraut chapter features a photo of Howard as Rose the Riveter, the “can-do” factory worker of World War II.
The fun carries over into recipe titles, too, including Mashed Potatoes’ Second Coming (fried potato cakes with Herbdacious, wrapped in bacon) and Chicken Breasts I’m Not Mad At (bone-in, skin-on chicken with garlic, orange, rosemary and spiced nuts).
And Howard still finds space for her signature storytelling — though in a lighthearted vain — in the chapter introductions and ample recipe headnotes.
For the most part, Howard isn’t trying to teach new skills or even new recipes as much as a different way of looking at dinner.
“What I’m trying to do is make people more nimble cooks and reimagine the way that they cook meals,” she said. "You can make the Little Green Dress on Sunday and then use it throughout the week to make dinners fast. What I’m trying to do is show people a different way to approach their home kitchen.”
