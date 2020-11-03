 Skip to main content
Vivian Howard helps cooks work smarter, not harder in new cookbook
Vivian Howard helps cooks work smarter, not harder in new cookbook

In her new cookbook, Kinston chef Vivian Howard offers a life raft to struggling home cooks with a handful of go-to recipes that can help people work smarter, not harder in the kitchen.

“This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown, $35) was in the works before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, but its October release couldn’t have come at a better time when so many people are choosing to cook more at home.

After Howard’s first book, “Deep Run Roots,” a 564-page dive into the traditions of her hometown in Eastern North Carolina, she made an about-face with “This Will Make It Taste Good,” a book that’s light, playful and funny.

“That’s really one of the major goals of the book — to help people have fun,” Howard by phone last week.

"Fun" probably is not the word Howard would use to describe this year. The pandemic has made it a challenging year to anyone in the restaurant business. Howard closed one Kinston restaurant, The Boiler Room, for good. Her flagship restaurant, Chef and the Farmer, just reopened last week after being shuttered for months. She still has Benny's Big Time Pizzeria in Wilmington. She managed to open one new place in Charleston, Handy & Hot, but has had to delay the opening of a second, Lenoir.

But in "This Will Make It Taste Good," Howard strikes a lighter tone. From her sometimes self-deprecating stories to the nudge-wink portraits that play with her celebrity image to the creative, humorous recipe names, the new book makes it clear Howard isn’t taking herself too seriously. 

Whereas “Deep Run Roots” is more of a historical document — and a companion to Howard’s award-winning PBS series “A Chef’s Life” — “This Will Make It Taste Good” is all about help for the home cook.

But Howard offers a different kind of help than found in many other books.

The book is organized around a “toolkit” of 10 flavor heroes — condiments or similarly flavorful foods that can be used as ingredients to boost the flavor of dozens of other dishes.

The flavor heroes include an all-purpose vinaigrette, spicy pickled tomatoes, homemade sauerkraut, a sofrito of sorts, and a garlicky herb paste similar to pesto.

Each chapter starts with the master recipe for a flavor hero. The chapter title page gives descriptors. For Can-Do Kraut, they are salty, funky, crunchy, bright and bracing. For Herbadacious (a pesto-like paste), they are full, round, herbal, nuanced, fatty and smooth.

Then there’s a page of no-brainer, non-recipe uses for the ingredient. Tips may be to stir into chicken salad, slather on grilled meat, or toss with pasta. Howard follows her quick tips with 10 formal recipes that incorporate a particular flavor hero.

Little Green Dress is “like chimichurri and salsa verde had a baby in a bed of olives.” Like a woman’s little black dress, it’s a dressing for all occasions. “I tell people this is my favorite recipe because it’s so versatile,” Howard said. Dollop it on a baked potato. Stir it into egg or potato salad. Serve it as a sauce for chicken, steak, pork or seafood. Spread it on top of pizza.

Recipes using Little Green Dress include steamed mussels, roasted chicken  and tuna salad on crackers.

Red Weapons are Howard’s name for spicy pickled tomatoes, a recipe borrowed from Ben and Karen Barker, who ran the well-known Magnolia Grill in Durham for many years. “This is easy to make and it improves the quality and taste of store-bought tomatoes,” Howard said. “They’re juicy and bright, and there’s acid, but there’s a sweetness, too. Any place you would imagine a tomato, these add more than a tomato would add.”

Her quick ideas for Red Weapons include as a topping “on every egg everywhere,” blended with mayo for a dipping sauce, or mixed into hot rice or beans. Recipes using Red Weapons include fried chicken, breakfast casserole and grilled vegetables.

Other flavor heroes include spiced nuts, fruit preserved in syrup, a Japanese take on seasoning salt, preserved citrus and caramelized onions.

Throughout the book, Vivian keeps the mood light. The Little Green Dress chapter has a photo of her dressed in a classic party dress, the “little black dress” said to be a staple in so many women’s wardrobes. The Can-Do Kraut chapter features a photo of Howard as Rose the Riveter, the “can-do” factory worker of World War II.

The fun carries over into recipe titles, too, including Mashed Potatoes’ Second Coming (fried potato cakes with Herbdacious, wrapped in bacon) and Chicken Breasts I’m Not Mad At (bone-in, skin-on chicken with garlic, orange, rosemary and spiced nuts).

And Howard still finds space for her signature storytelling — though in a lighthearted vain — in the chapter introductions and ample recipe headnotes.

For the most part, Howard isn’t trying to teach new skills or even new recipes as much as a different way of looking at dinner.

“What I’m trying to do is make people more nimble cooks and reimagine the way that they cook meals,” she said. "You can make the Little Green Dress on Sunday and then use it throughout the week to make dinners fast. What I’m trying to do is show people a different way to approach their home kitchen.”

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Roast Chicken Toast

Makes 4 servings

  • 4 chicken leg quarters
  • 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 loaf sourdough, ciabatta, or other sturdy, rustic-style bread
  • 2 tablespoons extra- virgin olive oil
  • ⅔ cup Little Green Dress
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 4 ounces (about 2 cups packed) arugula

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season the chicken legs on all sides with 2 teaspoons of the salt and the pepper.

2. Slice the loaf of bread in half, separating the top from the bottom. Trim the raised dome from the top portion so you have two flat, roughly 1- to 1½-inch-thick slices of bread. Cut each of those pieces into two to create four bread pillows for your chicken. Put the bread pillows on a baking sheet, crust side down.

3. Place a chicken leg on top of each bread pillow and trim around the bread to roughly fit the chicken. Drizzle the olive oil over top. Slide that baking sheet onto the middle rack of your oven and roast for 50 minutes, or until the skin is crispy and the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

4. Pull the pan out and transfer the chicken to a rack or a plate. Slide the chicken toast back into the oven to keep it warm, but turn the oven off and open the door a bit to allow some heat to escape. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, pull it apart and toss with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt, the LGD, hot sauce, and arugula. I include at least some of the skin in the toss, but that’s a choice you can make to suit your taste.

5. Pull the toast out of the oven and pile the chicken salad on top of each piece. Grab a knife, fork, and sturdy napkin, and get at it.

Recipe from Vivian Howard’s “This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown)

Little Green Dress

Makes 2 cups

  • 2 medium shallots, peeled
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • ⅔ cup Castelvetrano (green) olives, pitted
  • 1½ tablespoons capers, rinsed
  • 2 oil-packed anchovy filets
  • 1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley (about 1 cup packed)
  • 2 (½-ounce) packages fresh mint (about ½ cup packed)
  • ½ cup tasty extra-­virgin olive oil
  • Grated zest of 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

1. In a small food processor, mince the shallots and the garlic, then stir them in a small bowl with the red wine vinegar. We want them to pickle a bit, so give them all some privacy for about 20 minutes before you add them to the rest of the ingredients.

2. Meanwhile, mince the pitted olives, capers, and anchovies in the food processor. Transfer to a medium bowl. Pick the leaves and smaller stems from the parsley and the leaves from the mint and mince in the food processor; it may take a little while to get them all fully processed. 3. Transfer the herbs to the bowl with the olive mixture.

4. Add the vinegar-shallot-garlic mixture, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, hot sauce, and salt to the bowl with everything else. Stir it all together and let this vinegary puddle of green sit for a minimum of 30 minutes before you bathe in it. LGD will keep for a month in a sealed container in your fridge as long as all the green stuff is submerged in just a bit of olive oil.

Recipe from Vivian Howard’s “This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown)

Fried Chicken Finally

Makes 4 servings

  • 1 3- to 4-pound chicken, cut into pieces
  • 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • ⅔ cup buttermilk
  • ⅔ cup Red Weapon pickling liquid, divided
  • ⅓ cup Red Weapon oil
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup Red Weapons
  • ⅓ cup honey
  • Peanut or other vegetable oil, for frying

1. If your chicken breasts are not cut in half through their thickest part, go ahead and do that. Then put the chicken in a bowl and toss it with 1½ teaspoons of the salt. Combine the buttermilk, ⅓ cup of the Twin A liquid, and the Twin B oil. Pour that over the chicken and massage it a little to get everything coated. Leave this out at room temperature for 2 hours if you plan on frying soon.

2. Mix the flour with the remaining 1½ teaspoons salt in a shallow bowl and get ready to dredge the chicken. To do this, make sure you shake off any excess liquid, then roll the chicken around in the flour. Transfer the pieces of chicken to a rack positioned on a baking sheet and put it in the fridge for 1 hour. This step helps crisp things up and prevents the breading from flaking away while it fries.

3. At some point while everything marinates, put the Red Weapons, honey, and remaining ⅓ cup Twin A liquid in a blender and let her rip. Set the Red Weapon honey aside.

4. Bring the chicken out of the fridge 30 minutes before you want to fry it. Fill a 12-inch skillet halfway up the sides with the vegetable oil of your choice and heat it over medium heat. Most recipes call for thermometers here, but I’ve watched a lot of people shallow-fry chicken and never seen a thermometer. Nevertheless, you can look for oil that is 350°F before you fry and maintain a temp of 325 to 350 degrees throughout the sizzle. If you’re a thermometer renegade, drop a bit of flour into the oil to see how it responds. If it sizzles and comes to life immediately, the oil is ready.

5. Using tongs, lay the chicken in the oil, skin side down. The pieces should not touch one another but they can be quite close. Like the flour, the chicken should start to sizzle immediately. If it doesn’t, take the chicken out and let the oil heat a bit more.

6. Once all the chicken is in the skillet, cover and let it cook on one side for about 3 minutes. Remove the lid, flip the chicken, and put the lid on once more for 3 minutes. After 6 total minutes covered, remove the lid and flip the chicken. Continue cooking and flipping, uncovered, for another 12 to 15 minutes. The wings and legs will likely take a little less time than the breasts and thighs. You’re looking for “fried chicken brown” skin and an internal temperature of 165 degrees. When you find it, pluck the chicken out of the skillet and drain on paper towels.

7. Once all the chicken is done and everybody is drained, drizzle the Red Weapon honey overtop and serve. This is good hot, but like the best fried chicken it’s also great cold.

Recipe from Vivian Howard’s “This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown)

Red Weapons

Makes 2 quarts

  • 2 pounds plum tomatoes, cut into quarters lengthwise
  • 1 bunch scallions, sliced thin
  • 5 jalapeños, sliced into thin rings
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1½ tablespoons yellow or brown mustard seeds
  • 1½ tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1½ teaspoons cayenne
  • 1½ teaspoons turmeric
  • ½ cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar
  • ¾ cup white wine vinegar
  • ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1½ cups extra-virgin olive oil

1. Put your tomatoes in a large, wide, heatproof bowl that is plenty large enough to hold all the ingredients. I like to assemble and start to “pickle” my weapons there on the counter, letting their flavors marry as they cool down. Then, once they’re mixed together and have reached room temperature, I transfer them to smaller containers suitable for the fridge. (This recipe is sized to just barely fit into two quart-size mason jars, but you may have a little extra. While you can try to pull it all together directly in the jars, that might just be a big mess waiting to happen.)

2. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, bring all the ingredients except for the tomatoes and the olive oil to a boil over medium heat. Let it boil for 1 minute. Then add the olive oil and bring back to a boil. Immediately pour over the tomatoes in the big bowl, pressing them down to make sure they are submerged.

3. Let the tomatoes and the liquid cool to room temperature without the aid of an ice bath or anything to speed the process along. If you’ve got room in your fridge, the big bowl can go in there. But if the weapons sit out at room temperature overnight, that’s totally fine. The more slowly they cool down, the more quickly they will pickle. Once they’ve cooled, transfer the weapons to jars and refrigerate for a minimum of 3 days or up to 3 months.

Recipe from Vivian Howard’s “This Will Make It Taste Good” (Little, Brown)

Vivian Howard Virtual Book Talk

What: An online talk, demonstration and question and answer session with Vivian Howard in support of her new cookbook, "This Will Make It Taste Good" ($35, Little, Brown), sponsored  by Bookmarks.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

Admission: Bookmarks calls this a "pay-what-you-can" event. Admission is either the purchase of the book or a donation of any amount through Bookmarks' website.

To buy a copy of the book, make a donation or register for the event, visit www.bookmarksnc.org/vivian-howard.

