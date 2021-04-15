 Skip to main content
Vivian Howard opens second restaurant in Charleston
North Carolina chef Vivian Howard has opened her second restaurant in Charleston, S.C.

Lenoir opened April 14 at 68 Wentworth Street next to her sister restaurant, Handy & Hot, Howard’s grab-and-go bakery.

Howard was the host of the Emmy-winning PBS series "A Chef's Life" and co-owns Chef and the Farmer in Kinston with her husband, Ben Knight.

Lenoir is named after Howard’s home county in North Carolina. The menu is designed to honor the rural, agricultural South, and features such dishes as butterbean agnolotti with a country

ham broth; blueberry BBQ chicken wings; fried collards; local crudo with buttermilk nuoc cham; a “KTown”

patty melt; and a Peculiar Pig pork chop.

The dessert menu includes the 10-layer chocolate caramel cake at Chef and the Farmer as

well as yuzu meringue pie with strawberries.

Lenoir is now open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but hopes to expand hours in the future.

Reservations are encouraged and are available on Resy.

For more information, visit dineatlenoir.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook.

